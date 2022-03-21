Mbale Heroes upset Cops

Mbale Heroes provided the biggest upset of the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 by eliminating topflight league side Police at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo yesterday.

The third division side deservedly won 1-0 to make it to the quarterfinals of the trophy they have won twice in 1976 and 1999 for the first time in 23 years.

They were rewarded for their endeavour with Bosco Kanyike tapping home the only goal three minutes from time against a much changed Police side who were often sloppy in possession.

Mbarara City beat Iganga Young 4-0 at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara wth goals from Henry Kitegenyi, Henry Seiri Sadat, Solomon Okwalinga and Ronald Otti.

They joined holders Viper, who beat Big League side Kataka 3-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Saturday.

Yunus Sentamu scored the first goal after rounding the goalkeeper before Allan Kayiwa smashed in the second and substitute Paul Mucureezi ensured the progress with a header.

Booma, another third tier club, stormed the quarterfinals after defeating Arua-based Tipsa 2-0 in Masindi in a game that ended with the visitors attacking the centre referee for reportedly ending the game on 86 minutes.

Ashraf Ali and Clinton Asiimwe had scored for Booma before the late drama.