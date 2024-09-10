Mbale Heroes will need more than a heroic vibe

Mbale Heroes will make a triumphant return to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League on Saturday when they take on Express at the newly-renovated Nakivubo Stadium.

Topflight football will then make a grand return to Mbale when the Heroes host reigning champions Villa next week on Sunday. Two big matches worthy of a welcome party to reawaken the spirits of Masaba.

Storied history

The club was once a formidable force in Ugandan football winning the Uganda Cup twice in 1976 (then called Gangama United) and 1999. They also reached the final in 1993 but lost to KCCA. The team was formed in the 1960s but debuted in the topflight in 1975, four years earlier than the current champions Villa.

For a club with such a rich history and deep roots at the foot of the iconic Mt. Elgon, its return is more than just a promotion or a sports story but a narrative of perseverance and community spirit. It is a homecoming to a giant.

As expected, the excitement is palpable among the fans, rivals and the entire football community. A generation of the new football fans may not know what the Heroes brand means. Former Uganda Cranes and Villa head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic summed it this way.

“My first African trophy was won at Mbale Municipal stadium in 2002 against Mbale Heroes in a 2-0 victory but that stadium was [one of the] hardest places to visit in Uganda,” Micho reminisced in June 2016 during a Uganda Cranes regional tour to Mbale.

“I dream of the day when football will return there as that place and people deserve to have a team in the Premier League,” he added.

Heroes' journey involves years in the second division, a relegation to the district dungeons, a baptism after buying space from Kiboga Young and the ultimate promotion last season.

Leadership is key

Their demise in 2007 was caused by a cocktail of poor management, mixing national politics, internal feuds and leadership wrangles, instability on the bench and above all, hooliganism and a waning financial support.

The club's management under the leadership of Andrew Wambi and his deputy Badru Chemisto and Patronage of political kingpin Nathan Nandala Mafabi, has worked tirelessly to address those past challenges and lay a solid foundation for a successful future but more needs to be done.

“We’ve done a lot behind the scenes to see that everything is set and we’re positive and believe that we’re in for a successful season,” Chemisto, also the head of football development at the club, told this paper.

To start with, the executive lined up a series of fundraising drives that climaxed with a dinner at Hotel Africana last month. According to the club’s chief executive officer Chris Omony, the club raised close to Shs200m both in cash and pledges. Not a bad start in UPL’s standards.

Fufa is yet to confirm the club’s official home ground for next week’s opener but sources confirmed that the recommended renovations at Mbale City Stadium have been affected and only awaiting clearance. Bukedea Comprehensive was another option.

Fresh blood

On the field, the club lost its inspirational captain Geoffrey Lubangakene, key players Daniel Shabena, Mohammed Didi, Herbert Kibirango and Muzamir Mutyaba who were core in their promotion fight.

However, the arrival of experienced players like Amos Etoju, Pius Kaggwa, Sula Mpanga, Tony Kiberu and Umar Kyebatala gives a ray of hope to Mbale Supporters. They also have former Uganda Hippos duo Davis Ssekajja and goalkeeper Delton Oyo in their quest to strike a balance in age.

They welcome former KCCA junior coach Richard Malinga and Frank Ssebagala who will be working with Geoffrey Ojok on the bench. Ojok, a Fufa lawyer, is also a club executive member and Caf B certified coach.

With a strategic blend of experienced signings and promising young talent, Mbale Heroes are poised for a dream return but their past mistakes should blink a notification that the rebirth is not complete yet.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Mbale Heroes fixtures

September 14: Express vs. Mbale

September 22: Mbale vs. Villa

September 27: Wakiso Giants vs. Mbale

October 5: Mbale vs. URA

October 16: Lugazi vs. Mbale

Players in: Edgar Katumba, Hassan Kato, Taddeo Ddumba, Bashir Oni, Etojo Amos, Kaggwa Pius, Kasozi Samson, Kawooya Andrew, Umar Kyebatala, Kiberu Tony, Matata Jeremy, Mpanga Sula, Sekajja Davis, David Kakeeto, Oyo Delton

Players out: Geoffrey Lubangakene, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Herbert Kibirango, Umar Mukobe, Didi Kasule, John Ssekyaaya, Simon Okot, Daniel Shabena.

Mbale Heroes at a glance

Nickname: Bakhebi (The Surgeons)

Ground: Mbale City Stadium

Coaches: Geoffrey Ojok, Richard Malinga

Executive committee: Andrew Wambi, Geoffrey Ojok, Uthman Mugoya, Badru Chemisto, Don Wanyama, Karim Masaba, Eng. George Alito, Isma Wambede and Stephen Wambede, Nandala Mafabi (Patron)