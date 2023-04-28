Mbarara City take advantage of Nec’s slip

Mbarara City were the biggest winners on the road on Thursday squeezing a 1-0 win against Soroti City to climb to second in the Startimes Fufa Big league.

Sunday Godfrey grabbed the lone winner with 20 minutes to go heading in a well-weighted cross by Methodius Jungu to crack the hosts.

The side coached by Sadiq Ssempijja controlled much of the proceedings but their finishing was wanting.

League’s second-best striker Henry Kitegenyi had an open chance at the hour clock when he pounced on a poor clearance but, unlikely of him, fired it inches wide.

“It was tough because we were playing a team that is fighting the drop but we had that in mind and prepared well,” Sadiq Ssempijja, the head coach of Mbarara City, said after the game.

“You have to play very cautiously at this moment so that you don’t concede unnecessarily but again must create chances to score the goal. So, we balanced this well and could have won it in the first half but I’m content with the result,” he added.

Table leaders Kitara added unnecessary pressure on themselves by settling for a point in a 1-all draw against Luweero United.

Musa Mugerwa shocked The Royals with an early 3rd-minute goal but the Sam Ssimbwa’s side were calmed by Paul Mucureezi who levelled five minutes later.

Nec’s chances were also dented by their barren draw away to Jinja North United.

The three results mean that Kitara maintain their hold at the table with 52 points but Mbarara City leapfrog Nec to second with 51 points by virtue of their superior goal difference. Police, who are fourth with 47 points will play Kaaro Karungi on Saturday.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Results

Jinja North United 0-0 Nec

Lugazi 1-1 Kyetume

Booma 3-0 Kataka

Adjumani TC 2-2 Ndejje University

Soroti City 0-1 Mbarara City

Luweero United 1-1 Kitara

Saturday’s fixtures

Northern Gateway vs. Calvary, Lira