Mbatha gets in the way of Omedi, Mato magic

A game of two halves, as many beautiful strikes for Cranes, and Ismail Watenga’s defiance in Uganda’s goal saw the visitors earn their first ever victory over… Wait!!!

That was it… until the fifth minute of the added six when Orlando Pirates midfielder and substitute Thalente Mbatha intervened to earn South Africa a point in the 2-2 draw, and destroy every Ugandan’s mood.

In the end, two cracking goals from Denis Omedi and Rogers Mato, plus a point were all the tangibles that Uganda walked away with from Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

Congo Brazzaville, who beat South Sudan 1-0 on Thursday, top the group on three points. South Africa and Uganda are second and third with a point apiece, and South Sudan bottom with nothing.

Of course coach Paul Put and his boys will feel hard-done by the late disappointment in Johannesburg, but they sure would have taken this result before this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener.

Chaotic first half

The Cranes were a chaotic lot in the opening 45 minutes but showed character after a first half they were extremely lucky to walk from just 1-0 down.

That second half spirit is one they should carry into Monday’s clash against Congo Brazzaville at Namboole.

The start for Uganda at Orlando Stadium was a complete contrast to how they started the second as they were pinned down by the South Africans early on.

Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole and stand-in captain Themba Zwane packed up the middle, allowing Elias Mokwana, Oswin Appollis and goalscorer Lyle Foster to probe Uganda’s back four of Elvis Bwomono, Bevis Mugabi, Elio Capradossi and Aziz Kayondo.

Impressive Watenga

With captain Khalid Aucho and Ronald Ssekiganda suppressed in the middle, thus affecting supply to Travis Mutyaba - Uganda’s main outlet to Steven Mukwala, Omedi and Mato - only Watenga stood between the South Africans and an embarrassing first half scoreline.

The South Africans were devastating in transition everytime Uganda turned over possession, and every time Watenga stood tall, stopping Foster, Appolis and company.

Until the 14th minute when Bafana Bafana strung quick passes, leaving Kayondo and Capradossi - whose desperately stretched-out foot could not stop the ball - stranded for Foster to coolly slot home past Watenga for a 1-0 lead.

Could have been worse

It could have been worse after that, with Foster, Appollis, Mokwana and Zwane bombarding Uganda’s back line but everytime Watenga, who plays his football with Golden Arrows in South Africa, stood tall.

South defender Khuliso Mudau was lucky to continue with the match on the stroke of halftime as he got away with only a yellow card from Gabonese referee Pierre Atcho after he pushed Mato to the ground.

Cranes coach Paul Put knew he had to shuffle things up if he was to take anything from this game, and shuffle them he did, introducing Vipers forward Allan Okello in place of Zamalek’s Travis Mutyaba at half time.

There was some urgency from the visitors, but with South Africa still dominating the ball.

Stunning strikes

Soon, the hosts were shot out of their comfort zone, literally. Sithole lost possession and Kitara striker Omedi seized it, loading a 30-yard pile drive past South Africa goalkeeper Veli Mothwa for 1-1 on 51 minutes.

And before Bafana Bafana could make sense of what had just happened, Mato - who must have got a cue from Omedi - figured he could also test Mothwa.

His bet was spot on as Mato, who plays his football in North Macedonia with FC Brera Strumica, let fly of a dipping shot from distance, which was helped in by a shell shocked Mothwa for a 2-1 Uganda lead on 53 minutes.

Uganda fans in the stands and the Cranes bench were a feat of ecstasy as they celebrated the goal, as South Africans supporters engaged in urgent nail biting sessions.

At the hour mark, South African fans expressed their disapproval when coach Hugo Broos took off Appollis, who was having a good time on the attack for Bafana.

Mbatha answers Bafana’s SOS

From here on it was a sea of endless South African attacking forays, with Uganda still keeping them in check with their own occasional probes, one of them an Okello shot, which was tipped away by Mothwa.

The clock was hardly ticking for Uganda, and when the referee added six minutes injury time, it must have felt standstill for the Cranes as insufficient for the chasing South Africans.

With just over a minute to go, Uganda’s resistance was broken as Orlando Pirates midfielder Mbatha forced home the equaliser to spare South Africa the blushes and spoil the Cranes party.

South Africa XI: Mothwa V (GK), Mudau K, Ngezana S, Dortley R, Modiba A, Sithole S, Mokoena T, Mokwana E, Zwane T (C), Appollis O, L. Foster

Subs used: Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng, Iqraam Rayners, Thapelo Morena