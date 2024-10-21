Mbekeka breaking ceiling in interim role

A new era begins for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as they welcome their first-ever female coach to the helm. With the proverbial ball at her feet, Lugazi interim coach Oliver Mbekeka faces a baptism of fire in Tuesday's clash against seven-time league winners Express at Nakivubo Stadium. Known for their unpredictable style, the Red Eagles will provide a stern test for the new coach and her charges, who are eager to secure their maiden league victory.The appointment of the Caf B-licensed Mbekeka is a significant step towards shattering gender stereotypes in the league. Her ascension to the top tier is a beacon of hope for many aspiring female coaches, who believe that her success can pave the way for greater opportunities and recognition within the sportHerculean taskHer task is far from straightforward. Lugazi currently find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table, and avoiding relegation is a top priority. Mbekeka must not only lift the team out of the relegation zone but also instill a winning mentality and a distinctive playing style. If she can successfully navigate these challenges and steer the team to safety, she will have not only rescued Lugazi from the brink of disaster but also made a significant impact on the local football landscape. The former national team versatile forward and U-20 girls coach could etch her name into the annals of Ugandan football history.Faridah Bulega, a former teammate of Mbekeka on the national team and the first female coach in Uganda’s second division (fufa Big League) with Wakiso United, is elated by her appointment. Breaking glass ceilingShe believes it is a long-overdue milestone and a groundbreaking moment for women footballers in the country, shattering the glass ceiling that has often limited their opportunities in coaching."As soon as I heard the news, I called Mbekeka to offer my congratulations. I reminded her of the challenges she may face but also emphasized that she's the key to our success." Her calm approach and commitment to playing attractive, attacking football will help her make an immediate impact. All I ask of her bosses is to give her the time she needs to mold the team into a competitive force," Bulega, formerly a coach at Kampala Queens and now with Amus College, revealed. Mbekeka is inheriting a disjointed team from her predecessor, Sadiq Ssempigi. The team has suffered three defeats, two draws, scored only one goal, and conceded six, currently sitting at the bottom of the table and appearing to be the league's whipping boys. If she can pull off a victory against Baker Mbowa's fifth-placed Express, who have eight points from five matches, it would be a resounding statement of her arrival and a significant boost to the team's morale.Bulega added; " “She will undoubtedly face the same challenges as male coaches, including impatient bosses, fierce competition, and tactical battles. But she must remember that she carries the hopes of many aspiring female footballers and coaches. For that reason, we’re praying for her success against all odds.”Unanimous backingBack in July when she was named deputy at the same club, her then boss Ssempigi said; “Mbekeka’s experience and deep understanding of the game will be invaluable as we aim to establish ourselves in the Premier League. “Her tactical knowledge and ability to mentor young talent align perfectly with our club’s vision."Although he has since barred her from speaking to the media, club owner Mwanje Kawuulu praised the coach in July, stating, "The appointment of Mbekeka as assistant coach underscores our dedication to strengthening our technical team." Mbekeka, who has previously coached at Lady Doves FC in the Fufa Women Super League and the Uganda women's U20 national team, will work alongside Gerald Efiti and Adam Kizza Katongole and the trio is under immense pressure to succeed at all costs.Mbekeka at a glanceFull name: Oliver Amani Mbekeka

Date of birth: August 22, 1979

Height: 1.61 m (5ft 3in)

Position: ForwardSenior career

2006–2008: Source de Kivu

2010–2012: APR

International career

2000–2002: Uganda 12 games