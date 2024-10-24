Mbekeka's moment in the sun as Jogoos plan prison break

Oliver Mbekeka's debut as the first woman to coach in Uganda's elite football division truly lived up to the hype.

Steering newcomers Lugazi to their maiden Uganda Premier League victory, Mbekeka not only secured a crucial win over Express on Tuesday night but also lifted the team from the bottom of the table to 13th place with five points from six matches.

The wild celebrations at Nakivubo Stadium, where elated players hoisted Mbekeka like a gold medalist, quickly spread across the country and social media.

In a league dominated by men, the reserved coach instantly achieved cult hero status, becoming a beacon of hope for breaking barriers in Ugandan football.

Mbekeka admitted that the challenge initially seemed daunting, and she had wrestled with doubt about whether she could manage such a significant task.

However, after some deep self-reflection and encouragement from her colleagues, she resolved to face the mission head-on.

That determination paid off when Sam Ssemugugu’s powerful header sealed the victory, stunning the seven-time league champions, who have been blowing hot and cold under Baker Mbowa’s inconsistent leadership.

Mbekeka’s tactical approach not only silenced her doubters but also showed she was ready for the elite division’s high-stakes battles.

Mbekeka reflected on her journey with gratitude, saying, “I asked God for the chance to train such a team, and my boss (Mwanje Kawuulu) gave me the opportunity without even consulting me. I thank all the teachers who have taught me, the fans and supporting cast, but most importantly, the players for listening to my instructions.”

Her humility and acknowledgment of the team's collective effort stood out as a key element in their triumph.

After hitting the ground running, the former national team star forward is now determined to fend off potential suitors eyeing her interim coaching role.

With her sights set on solidifying her position, Mbekeka is eager to conjure more magic in the next game against Nec at Najjembe on October 30.

Mbekeka emphasized the importance of self-belief and perseverance, saying, "If you believe in yourself and sacrifice a lot, you can thrive as a female coach. I was worried when I was thrown into the fray without my consent, but later realized it was a sign of trust they had in me."

She added, "Right away, I started planning tricks to floor Express, and I'm glad everything went according to the script."

Jogoos in prison cage

In Thursday's game, defending league champions SC Villa head to Luzira Prisons Grounds to face their bogey team, Maroons, in a bid to bounce back from their recent 2-2 draw with Soltilo Bright Stars.

With pressure mounting, any slip could potentially place coach Morley Byekwaso's job on the chopping block.

Currently eighth in the table with seven points from five matches, SC Villa is desperate for a win, while Maroons, sitting 11th with five points from five games, will be looking to exploit the Jogoos' vulnerabilities and secure their own climb up the standings.

Maroons coach Muhammad Ssenfuma is prepared to exploit SC Villa’s vulnerabilities, eager to continue their tradition of unsettling Villa at Luzira.

“We will once again use home advantage to hurt Villa like we always do. A lot has changed in the team that frustrated them last season, but we have belief. We are understanding each other more and getting key players in top form,” he revealed.

Aware of Villa’s main strengths, he added, “Their strong midfield supports their attack, but we have a strategy to stop them and their main man, Patrick Kakande.”

Tax collectors invade Barracks

At Bombo Barracks, Paul Kiwanuka's fourth-placed UPDF, fresh off a resilient draw against KCCA at Lugogo, will host Alex Isabirye's disjointed URA, who sit sixth on the log with seven points.

The challenge for URA is steep, as few teams survive the Soldiers' wrath at their Bombo fortress.

This formidable home advantage adds to the complexity of Isabirye's task, making the match a tough test for his struggling side.

URA will need to dig deep to avoid being overwhelmed by the disciplined and battle-hardened UPDF.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday at 4pm

UPDF vs. URA, Bombo Military Barracks