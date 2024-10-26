Mbowa sacked by Express FC

Express FC have confirmed the sacking of Baker Mbowa after the 1-0 loss to Lugazi.

Mbowa has been in charge of the Red Eagles since March 05, 2024 after he signed a two year contract with the club.

“The management of Express FC would like to inform the general public that it has parted ways with its Head coach Baker Mbowa. This was after mutual consent between the two parties,” read part of the statement.

In the meantime, Badru Kaddu has been left to handle the club on interim basis.

He leaves the Red Eagles with 8 points out of six league matches in 9th position.