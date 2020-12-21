McKinstry backs U20 youngsters

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA More by this Author

Vipers duo of Aziz Kayondo and Bobosi Byaruhanga, and Proline’s Ivan Bogere were among the stars in Uganda’s U20 journey to this year’s Cecafa title.

Their impressive runout in Tanzania also earned Uganda a place at the U20 Afcon finals next year.

Kayondo was reassuring at left back, Byaruhanga imposing in midfield, and Bogere lightening in front of goal – the striker ending as a joint top scorer with five goals.

For their performances, the trio has earned a call-up to the Chan team squad that started preparations for the Cameroon finals due January at the weekend.

Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry, who named 28 players in his provisional squad, is backing the boys to continue their growth.

“In Kayondo, Bobosi and Bogere, having spoken with the coaching staff of the youth national team, and considering the needs of the Chan national team, we felt they were in perfect position to be given a chance,” McKinstry explained.

Shaban returns

“It should encourage the other boys on the U20 and youth national teams that if they perform and continue to progress, they will also get their chance.”

The other rookies who earned a call-up include Police’s Muhamood Hassan and Bul’s in-form forward Joseph Ssemujju.

Muhammad Shaban, who scored on his Vipers debut after over a year out with injury following his return from Morocco, has also been called up.

Missing on the list are KCCA players, who have been excused to travel to Rwanda for their Caf Confederation Cup first leg duty against AS Kigali. The players who will be summoned are expected to join the rest of the team in January.

“The 28 we believe represents the best quality in the Uganda Premier League,” added McKinstry.

“We think we’ve got a good mix of a lot of talented young players as well as a few experienced heads that not only can perform themselves but also help guide and advise the youngsters.

“We’ve already demonstrated over the last year that if you are a top performer in the Chan national team, you will get your opportunity in the senior team for Afcon and World Cup qualifiers

The team will travel to Cameroon for a four-nation pre-Chan build-up tournament that also has Zambia and Niger – to be played in Yaoundé from January 1-7.

