Mengo, Smack head east in Fufa TV Cup semis

John Ssenfuma leads the Mengo SS charges on the journey past the Nile to take on Kiira College Butiki in the first leg of the semifinals of the Fufa TV Cup on Thursday.

Ssenfuma scored thrice in two first round games against Makerere College and will be the centre of attention for a Butiki side that is well motivated but also easily gave away chances when they ousted Namilyango College in the previous round.

No side in the eight-team tournament has had the backing of its old students like Butiki but that will again be put to test when they confront Mengo, who are more experienced having remained part of the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) boys' football competition over the years.

Fortunately for Mengo, whatever happens in Jinja can be corrected or consolidated in a week's time when they host the second leg in front of their home crowd.

Smack need strong start



Meanwhile, St. Mary's College Kisubi (Smack) will feel they have to do most of the work at home when they host Jinja College tomorrow. Then take a comfortable lead on their trip to Jinja next Friday.

Smack are yet to concede having eliminated King's College Budo 3-0 on aggregate in the first round.

They will also be enticed by the fact that Jinja conceded in both games against Busoga College Mwiri.