Messi and PSG stars jeered despite win over Bordeaux after European exit

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes (L) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi scoring his team's third goal during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Girondins de Bordeaux at The Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris on March 13, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Amid a gloomy atmosphere in the French capital, only Kylian Mbappe, who scored both goals in the last-16 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, escaped the wrath of the fans.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Ligue 1 strugglers Bordeaux 3-0 on Sunday amid incessant whistles directed at stars including Lionel Messi and Neymar from home fans furious at another European exit.

