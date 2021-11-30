Messi's enduring brilliance rewarded with another Ballon d'Or

This combination of file photographs created on November 29, 2021, shows Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacting as he receives the Ballon d'Or football award in the past and then the award displayed at the ceremony in Paris on November 29, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Then there is the really big one: the World Cup in Qatar will be underway this time next year and Messi will be 35 by then.

Some might question whether Lionel Messi really deserved to win his latest Ballon d'Or prize ahead of other worthy candidates, but the Argentinian has been rewarded for continuing to be so good for so long.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.