Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury

Lionel Messi set up three goals for PSG. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • That match was abandoned with just minutes played and league officials ordered Lyon to play their next home game without supporters.
  • Lyon edged to a 1-0 win away to Montpellier on Sunday as Lucas Paqueta headed in a rebound in the first half after Islam Slimani's volley came back off the crossbar.

Paris Saint-Germain overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals.

