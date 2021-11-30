Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi poses after being awarded the the Ballon d'Or award during the 2021 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on November 29, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d'Or award for a record-extending seventh time at a ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Lionel Messi admitted winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men's Ballon d'Or prize for the seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's award.

