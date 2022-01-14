Mhango double keeps Malawi in hunt for historic second-round place

Malawi's forward Gabadinho Mhango (C-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Group B Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Malawi and Zimbabwe at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on January 14, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The forward from South African club Orlando Pirates netted in each half after Ishmael Wadi had put Zimbabwe ahead in a lively Group B match in Bafoussam

Frank Mhango scored twice as Malawi came from behind to defeat Zimbabwe 2-1 on Friday in the Africa Cup of Nations and keep alive their hopes of reaching the second round for the first time.
The forward from South African club Orlando Pirates netted in each half after Ishmael Wadi had put Zimbabwe ahead in a lively Group B match in Bafoussam.

