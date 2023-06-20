Micho admits naivety, targets Niger in Sept

Micho Sredojevic will not listen to fans' noises over his validity to continue as Uganda coach after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Algeria further dwindled Cranes chances of qualifying for the 2023 Afcon finals.

The loss at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon, coupled with Tanzania’s 1-0 win over Niger left Uganda three points behind the Taifa Stars.

Permutations

That also left qualification out of Uganda’s control, who - at four points - must beat Niger in September and hope Tanzania lose to Algeria for them to make it.

Actually, a 1-0 win for Uganda and and the same scoreline defeat for Tanzania would be enough for the Cranes because the former would have scored four goals overall, one more than the Taifa Stars.

But Uganda are in so much difficulty that Tanzania can actually lose 2-1 and the Cranes win 1-0 and the Tanzanians still qualify.

A good number of Ugandans on and offline insist Micho should not be the man to negotiate the above calculus with the team.

Still around

But going by the Serbian coach’s post-match reaction, leaving his role is not part of his plans. Niger, instead, is.

“The match against Niger is a crucial game where a win can bring us to qualify for the Afcon,” said Micho.

“We have to prepare very well for that match against Niger in September.”

Transition or strategic failure?

Micho suggested there were positives from Sunday, highlighting Bobosi Byaruhanga, Kenneth Ssemakula, Aziz Kayondo, Gift Fred, Rogers Mato, substitutes Richard Basangwa, Isma Mugulusi and Travis Mutaba as part of the transition.

While these players have progressed from underage teams to the senior side, displays over the entire campaign do not suggest anything strategic in the form of patterns or plays is being implemented.

The Cranes did compete against Algeria physically - forget, for a moment, the devastating buildup to the second goal - but the difference between the two sides clearly showed who of the two teams had an identity.

Algeria, who made nine changes from the team that played their previous Afcon qualifier pre Sunday - most of them also from underage teams, were clear in their passing, transition and had conviction in their forays.

The same cannot be said of Uganda. The two goals Algeria scored explain the above brilliantly. Granted, Salim Jamal made a mistake in passing a stray ball through the middle.

But question marks have got to be asked of defender Halid Lwaliwa, who had his back to Jamal rather than give the goalkeeper options, while Aucho was standing alone towards the middle instead of falling to number three and asking for the ball.

And when Algerian midfielder Haris Belkebla intercepted it, he was allowed just too many touches without a Ugandan near him.

Once Jamal spilled Belkebla’s 40-yard shot, no cranes player knew the whereabouts of Mohamed Amoure, who easily tapped home.

The second, a counter, just showed the hunger from a side that were leading but wanted more.

The conviction and tenacity Amoure showed as he passed Algeria's headed clearance into his path, then outsprinting and muscling Kayondo before passing to Haithem Loucif was admirable.

Loucif received the ball just on the edge of the area, then elegantly stopped and slid it into Riyad Mahrez’s path, who crossed for Amoure to make it 2-0.

It was a beautifully devastating counter attack that told of the difference in quality and hunger between the two teams.

Costly lessons

Basangwa and Bayo also combined well for Uganda’s consolation but on Sunday we saw one team that knows the basics from a young age and another that tries to learn them from the national team.

“When you look at everything,” explained Micho, “I believe that we are fully aware that as a team with young players, we have no right to make mistakes because of this level of international competition.

“Mistakes are extremely expensive, and we have really learnt the hardest possible way.”

Regarding Micho’s future, Fufa president Moses Magogo has been consistent that Afcon 2023 was not the determining factor, insisting that the campaign was just part of the process to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Whether Micho is the man to lead that World Cup charge remains to be seen, but what is clear is that regardless of who takes the helm, Ugandan football problems go way beyond the national team coach.

Ivory Coast Afcon 2023 qualifiers

Results

Tanzania 1-0 Niger

Uganda 1-2 Algeria

September fixtures

Niger vs. Uganda

Algeria vs. Tanzania

Group F standings

P W D L GD Pts

Algeria 5 5 0 0 8 15

Tanzania 5 2 1 2 -1 7

Uganda 5 1 1 3 -3 4

Niger 5 0 2 3 -3 2

Tiebreakers

1. Should Uganda and Tanzania tie on points after all six matches are played, the following - in order - is applied to determine who joins Algeria in Ivory Coast;

2. Points in head-to-head matches among tied teams

3. Goal difference in head-to-head matches among tied teams

4. Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams

5. Away goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams

6. Goal difference in all group matches

7. Goals scored in all group matches

8. Away goals scored in all group matches