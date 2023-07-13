Micho: Algeria favourites, but Cranes have a chance

Uganda and Algeria come up against each other again, this time in the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualification.

Uganda's ball was picked from Pot 3 by Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha and cast into Group G at the draw that happened in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday evening.

In Group G the Cranes are surrounded by top seed Algeria, Guinea, Mozambique, Botswana and Somalia.

Only the top team after 10 home and away matches will qualify directly for the World Cup to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Then the four best number twos in the nine qualification groups will face a playoff, from which the winner will play a six-team intercontinental mini tournament that will produce two more teams to the World Cup finals.

Tough group

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic, whose team is still hanging on in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers with one match to go, admits it's a tough World Cup group but is optimistic.

"We have been drawn in a very tough group where Algeria are favourites," he admitted to Daily Monitor after the draw.

"However, we believe in the ongoing (Afcon) we have shown that we can play against them, with just small details making the difference."

Algeria beat Uganda 2-0 and 2-1 in home and away fixtures in the ongoing Afcon qualifiers.

"In the same moment," added Micho, "we have Guinea, who in 2015 Afcon qualifiers we have beaten at home. Very tough team from West Africa but we believe they are playable.

"Then Mozambique has a Portuguese style of play, very competitive and qualified for the upcoming Afcon and when you have that in mind, it speaks volumes about them.

"Then we are having 2017 Afcon qualifiers competitors, Botswana. We have experience having beaten them home and away but it will be a competitive encounter.

"And finally our Cecafa brothers, Somalia, have surprised and beaten Zimbabwe and shown that when they bring professionals from outside, they are a totally different side.

"So, practically, we have a very competitive group. We need to make sure that Namboole is available because qualifiers start in November."

Micho added: "A crucial aspect has to happen in September when we play against Niger.

"In case of winning, we shall be on the wings of confidence of qualifying to Afcon. That will bring momentum for World Cup qualifiers."

Uganda have never qualified for the World Cup, but with Fifa increasing African slots from five to nine, with a potential of a 10th, the East African country are hoping to squeeze themselves in there.

The qualifying series for Africa will start in November this year and go on until November 2025.

Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Group G

Algeria

Guinea

Uganda

Mozambique

Botswana

Somalia

* Nine group winners directly qualify for World Cup in Canada, Mexico and United States

* Best four group runners-up enter play-offs and one winner qualifies for inter-confederation tournament of six teams, from which two will make the World Cup.

Matchdays

1, 2: Nov 13-21, 2023

3, 4: June 3-11, 2024

5, 6: Mar 17-25, 2025

7, 8: Sept 1-9, 2025

9, 10: Oct 6-14, 2025

Play-offs