Micho dares to alter identity

Any Micho Sredojevic coached team will characteristically defend deep with not less than two holding midfielders and will wait for counterattacking gaps to pounce.

The Uganda Cranes tactician caught many unawares by dropping that cagey script on Wednesday in the friendly match with DR Congo in Cameroon and instead laboured to play on the front foot.

Maybe because he faced Congo coach Sebastian Desabre who once offered the Uganda Cranes that attack-minded football approach and here he also had a point to prove.

Cranes, gearing up for the crucial Afcon qualifying contest with Algeria at the same Japoma Stadium in Douala, went for a more attack-oriented midfield trio of Bobosi Byaruhanga, Faruku Miya and Isma Mugulusi against the Congolese.

Although they struggled to gel and have telepathy in the first half as Cranes fell to Theo Mapango penalty after defender Halid Lwaliwa handled the ball in the box, the trio got its groove in the second stanza and created a couple of chances.

Micho's first front three of Rogers Mato, Emmanuel Okwi and Fahad Bayo also had some good moments.

"When you look at everything, I'm very happy everyone gave their best. We have some hidden cards that we are looking to unleash on Sunday.

"In other words, we are trying, testing and experimenting in the friendly match with the material face of the Uganda Cranes that we shall see on Sunday when we are going in direct competition to fight for our lives, to fight for the points against Algeria," Micho revealed after the 1-0 defeat.

The Serb went for a jugular in the second half with his spot on substitutions that somewhat changed the tide in Uganda's tide.

He threw on defender Geoffrey Wasswa, playmaker Travis Mutyaba, forward Richard Basangwa,fast-paced winger Milton Karisa, attacking midfielder Moses Waiswa and blocker Siraje Ssentamu for Halid Lwaliwa, Mato, Okwi, Mugulusi, Byaruhanga and Bayo.

The goalkeeping switch that had Charles Lukwago replace Salim Jamal also paid dividends as the former posted two reflex saves.

"We started on the wrong foot. I believe the penalty was not supposed to be there, having in mind that the player was falling down and he couldn’t control his movement while going down.

"In the second half, we were changing the approach after understanding that the opponent is building with a box of two defenders and two defensive midfielders and are putting fullbacks high up the field.

"So, we decided to put players that could exactly hold the ball better like Basangwa. We created unbelievable chances, however, we didn’t convert," Micho said.

Aucho set

Micho may get back to his conservative best against the more aggressive, technical and clinical Algerians as he over-stressed the value of resting Yanga defensive midfielder Khalid Aucho.

"The biggest benefit of today’s game is that we have saved Khalid Aucho who played in the Tanzanian Cup on Monday and won. He just arrived today (Wednesday). We didn’t want to use him and take risks."

Micho must plan retribution for Algeria's first leg 2-0 triumph minus injured left-back Joseph Ochaya and right-back Gavin Kizito.

Pressure cooker

Micho's 28 matches since his return to the Cranes fold in August 2021 have been a mixed bag.

Inevitably, his job has gone on the line with Fufa deflecting their final decision on his fate to September when the Cranes end the campaign with a visit to Niger.

Put simply, the Algeria date is a matter of life and death for Micho.

"I know that we are carrying on our shoulders so many expectations. I want to take all the pressure away from players. I want them to come and show what they are capable of because we are playing an early final of the Afcon in Ivory Coast against a top-class team, Algeria.

"There is no better chance than this match to show what is the real character and value of this team despite the fact that we are having several young players that ever in recent history of Uganda Cranes," Micho emphasised.