Micho frustrated by Mubiru’s reluctance

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic is now focusing on other foreign players with Ugandan roots after being frustrated by Uche Mubiru Ikpeazu. The Serbian is, however, quick to reassure that Ugandan born and bred players remain the backbone of the national team.

But he adds that he will not hesitate to add those foreign stars with Ugandan roots if they are willing to represent the country and can add value. Mubiru is one of those Micho has been trying to convince since the Serbian returned to Uganda last year.

Why him

Born to a Ugandan mother and Nigerian father in London, striker Mubiru’s towering size and ability to hold, link up play and score goals attracted both former Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry and successor Micho.

Mubiru was first summoned by McKinstry in 2020 to be part of his Afcon and World Cup qualifiers. But everytime his Cranes debut approached either an injury or Covid forcing match postponements ruled him out. One of those very frustrating moments for both the player and McKinstry came in November 2020.

All was set and the air ticket reserved for the then Wycombe Wanderers striker to land at Entebbe Airport in time for the Afcon qualifier against South Sudan. But Mubiru got injured again in training and that, too, was called off. That is the last time Mubiru, now at Cardiff City on loan from Middleborough, was close to playing for Uganda.

After McKinstry was suspended and coach Abdallah Mubiru instated in the interim role, Daily Monitor asked the player if he was available for selection but he was non-committal.

Micho’s rally

Micho, who rates 27-year-old Mubiru very highly, has since been trying to convince him to come and play for Uganda in vain. “I’m telling you I have tried my best to convince him, including speaking to his mother when she has come here to help us talk to the boy but all has failed,” Micho explained.

“I have assured him that he is important for us, but still he can’t listen. For us, with his size, he is exactly what we need. He would be very good for us.

“He wanted to weigh his chances of being called by Nigeria but our Fufa president spoke to Nigeria federation president, and I also spoke to the technical team there and chances of calling him are not there. “So I don’t know why he can’t make up his mind and join us. I have really tried my best, and the door remains open.

“But now I will concentrate on those who want to represent Uganda, and we have quite a number in Europe that I’m in touch with. We could have some for the Afcon 2023 qualifiers.”

Micho added: “Of course I would never just just bring someone with Ugandan roots at the expense of a local boy here who is good. The foreign player must add value for me to call him.”

What changed?

Interestingly, Mubiru was really looking forward to playing for Uganda when first summoned, but uncoordinated changes of Cranes coaches when McKinstry was sent packing must have given him second thoughts.

Ikpeazu words in 2020.

“It’s a great feeling to represent your country, so I’m looking forward and this is a massive opportunity for me,” said the 6 ‘3 striker, then. “Of course my mum is Ugandan, I have a lot of family in Uganda, and they’ll all be proud of me. I know it’s changed a lot since I last visited, so I’m excited to come back.”

Mubiru also, at the time, narrated to this newspaper the phone call he had with McKinstry and why he chose Uganda. “The manager made me feel welcome to Uganda,” said Mubiru.

“He just told me he wanted me to be a focal point, similar to how Waycombe want me to play (then), in terms of drawing in people and just being a typical number nine that gets into the box and scores goals. “That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to come and be part because I wanna to feel appreciated and be an integral part of achieving something special.”

He had big dreams for Uganda, too. “For me, the biggest thing would be to - in the short term -- to qualify for the African Cup of Nations, but long term probably qualify for the World Cup.

“Taking Uganda to the first ever World Cup, you know! That would be amazing.” But why did Mubiru, at the time, pick Uganda ahead of his father’s Nigeria? “(Because) the manager promised that I’d be an integral part.

“It’s good to feel appreciated. Obviously Nigeria didn’t call me up, but I feel as though I have the ability to achieve something great for my country, Uganda. “And the fact that I have the opportunity to represent the country, I feel as if it was a no brainer.”

At 47 club career goals, Mubiru’s strength goes beyond the numbers.

He can hold up the ball and link up play while allowing his teammates to exploit spaces. Daily Monitor did reach out again to Mubiru this week about his Ugandan dream but the striker is yet to respond.

IKPEAZU MUBIRU FACTFILE

Full Name: Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu

Date of Birth: Feb 28, 1995

Age: 27 Height: 1,90 m

Place of Birth: London, England

Citizenship: Ugandan/British

Position: Striker Strength: Right

Current Club: Cardiff City (on loan from Middleborough)