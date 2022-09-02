Micho- Get it done, boys!

KAMPALA. Youngster Travis Mutyaba’s magical and game winning display at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania last weekend simplified the equation for Uganda.

The Cranes will qualify for Algeria Chan 2023 with a 100 percent winning record if they replicate last week’s performance, but also have a licence of not winning and still making their sixth successive finals of this home-based players tournament.

It is the latter that Uganda coach Micho Sredojevic does not want his boys to read much into.

Micho is asking his players not to take anything for granted when they line up against Tanzania, who arrive with a new coach in Honour Janza (interim) following Kim Poulsen’s sacking after the defeat to Uganda last Sunday.

“Football is a game where anything can happen,” emphasised Micho, “we won the first game but they can also come here and win. That is what the players must know and put full focus on Saturday’s game.





“The coming in of Honour Janza as new coach means change in so many things. He is a coach I highly respect and I know he will come to try and cause an upset. So we must be ready for such moments.”

This will be the eighth meeting overall between Uganda and Tanzania in this competition. It will be the fourth at home.

The Cranes have won four of the seven encounters, overall, so far. Interestingly, three of these have come on the road with only one victory at home. The last home Chan clash ended 1-1 in the 2016 qualifying edition.

It will be interesting to see if Micho rewards Mutyaba with a starting role tomorrow or unleashes his young machine off the bench like he did in Dar es Salaam.

Elsewhere, the Cranes camp on Wednesday welcomed three players in Muhammad Shaban and George Kasonko, who were part of the initial summoned squad but did not travel to Tanzania, and ibrahim Orit, who has just been freshly added.

Chan 2023 qualifiers

First leg result

Tanzania 0-1 Uganda





Second leg, tomorrow

Uganda vs Tanzania, 4pm, St Mary’s, Kitende