Mind games, stadium mess welcome Express in Khartoum

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The vagaries of the Caf Champions League are upon Express ahead of their return leg this weekend.

To beat the perpetual ‘tricks’ posed by host clubs, the Red Eagles were in Khartoum early - Wednesday morning - expecting the rematch with Al Merrikh on today only to be told to hang on until Sunday.

Caf offers a three day option to choose the match date and reports in Sudan indicated that Merrikh were exploiting this luxury to the detriment of the visitors.

“We know that they won’t be hosting us at their Al-Merrikh Stadium but we shall benefit from playing at the neutral ground,” Express coach Wasswa Bbosa said before the team departure.

Stadium mess

Reports from Sudan now reveal that the match won’t be held at the Al Hilal Stadium Bbosa anticipated but rather at the Al Obeid Shikan Stadium in the far North of the country.

It was also confirmed that all the stadiums in Khartoum were not accredited by Caf leaving Al Obeid Stadium, about 400km away, as the last resort.

Merrikh seek to overturn the Red Eagles’ 2-1 advantage and would do anything to distract their preps before the match that was originally scheduled to be played today. Express skipper Enoch Walusimbi says the players remain steadfast.

“Everyone’s mood is high because we want to pick positive results against Al Merrikh and progress to the next round,” the defender told the club website.

Express left behind Simon Kirumira, recruited for his CAF A certification to stand in for Bbosa, and it is believed that assistant coach James Odoch will be in charge of the dugout.

The overall winner of the tie will face the victor between Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea and Zanaco of Zambia.

Express squad in Sudan

Goalkeepers: JoelMutakubwa,

Denis Otim

Defenders: Denis

Mubuya, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid

Juuko, Arthur Kiggundu, Issa Lumu

Midfielders: Abel Etrude, Mahad

Kakooza, Daniel Shabene, John

Byamukama, Muzamiru Mutyaba,

Martin Kizza, Godfrey Lwesibawa,

Joseph, Akandwanaho, Charles

Musiige

Forwards: George

Senkaaba, Erick Kambale