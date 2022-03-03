Minister Obua swears in new NCS board

Some members of the new NCS board cut the cake. Photo | George Katongole

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Speaking during the commissioning of the new board of directors at Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo, Obua said that bickering is holding back sports in the country.

Hamson Obua, the minister of sports has called for harmony in the sports subsector to allow growth.

