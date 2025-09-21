Minnaert calls for more fire with Vipers in charge

Vipers Belgian coach Ivan Minnaert has called on his charges to adopt a more attack-minded approach when they host Namibia’s African Stars this Saturday at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, in the return leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round.

Following a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory in the first leg held at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Friday, Minnaert believes the Venoms must assert themselves in front of their home crowd to safely navigate past the Namibian side and move closer to a coveted group stage slot.



“We were well prepared and had many chances to score in the first half, even in the second half,” Minnaert reflected after the match.

“They were only dangerous from set pieces, but we controlled the game. Now, we want to have more control and work more together in the return leg. We cannot be complacent because 1-0 is not a big advantage.”

Drawing first blood



Minnaert's side showed mental and tactical resilience in South Africa, where the match was relocated due to the lack of a Caf-certified stadium in Namibia.

Vipers struck early in the 13th minute through defender Hillary Mukundane, who diverted in Karim Watambala’s long-range effort following sustained early pressure.



The Venoms could have doubled or even tripled their lead with better finishing.

Milton Karisa set up Gusto Mulongo with a golden chance that was wasted, while substitute Yunus Sentamu rounded the goalkeeper only to miss an open net.



Despite those missed opportunities, Vipers remained compact at the back, repelling late pressure from African Stars to secure the first-leg advantage.



Minnaert, though pleased with the result, admitted the absence of several key players — away on international duty with the Uganda Cranes in the Chan tournament and World Cup qualifiers — presented a significant challenge.



“We had about 75 percent of the team. We missed some players in the Chan and Cranes, and it was a challenge. But now is the time to work together,” he stated, emphasizing the need for cohesion ahead of Saturday’s decider.

Bold calls



In Cape Town, Minnaert made bold selection decisions that underlined his tactical authority.

He handed a surprise start to young goalkeeper Denis Kiggundu, dropping experienced Congolese shot-stopper Alfred Mudekereza to the bench.

In defence, he partnered Kevin Bady with Hillary Mukundane, leaving out Rogers Torach, and opted for Enoch Luyima at left-back ahead of Derick Ndahiro.



The midfield trio of Karim Watambala and new signings Taddeo Lwanga and Enock Ssebagala offered stability and control, while the forward line of Allan Okello, Gustso Mulongo, and Karisa impressed with movement and link-up play, even though they couldn’t find the net.