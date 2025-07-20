Minnaert vows to succeed where others failed

Newly-appointed Vipers head coach Ivan Jacky Minnaert steps into the hot seat at Kitende fully aware of the club's revolving door policy when it comes to coaches.

With club president Lawrence Mulindwa known for his ruthlessness and low tolerance for failure, the Belgian tactician knows he is under immediate pressure to deliver.

Yet, the well-traveled gaffer, who has worked across several African footballing outposts, remains undeterred - vowing to succeed where many of his foreign predecessors have faltered.



Minnaert’s first mission is a daunting one: mold a competitive squad capable of making a meaningful run in the Caf Champions League this September, while simultaneously retaining Vipers' dominance on the domestic front.

He will lean on the local knowledge of Fred Muhumuza and John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda - previously in charge but now reassigned as his assistants - to help navigate the twin ambitions.

Here to work

At his closed-door unveiling at the St Mary’s Stadium pressroom on Friday, Minnaert exuded calm confidence and conviction in his ability to steer Vipers to new heights.

The 58-year-old, who boasts league title triumphs with Al-Ittihad Tripoli in Libya and Fassell in Liberia, expressed belief in the squad and technical team he inherits.

“With the players and the technical team, we are going forward. I'm here to work day and night to succeed together with the technical team and players. We are all one - like the slogan says, one team, one dream,” Minnaert pledged.



A quick scan through his coaching résumé reveals a patchwork of experiences - some fruitful, others less so. His stints in Spain with Union Estepona and CD San Roque were modest, while spells at Mali’s Djoliba, Kenya’s AFC Leopards, and Rwanda’s Rayon Sport (across two separate tenures) offered glimpses of his tactical nous and adaptability on the continent.

Despite the uneven record, Vipers’ top brass remain convinced that Minnaert is the right man for the job.



“We need to prepare adequately for the Ccaf challenge ahead of us. We found it necessary that, in addition to signing new players and renewing expired contracts to defend the two trophies and the Fufa Super Eight, we strengthen the technical team,” explained Mulindwa.

“I want to appreciate the work done by the two coaches that brought us the trophies. This is simply to strengthen the technical team to make sure that Vipers remains strong and attains its goals in this coming season. Having seen the gaps in the team, we went on a hunt for a new addition to the team - who is Minnaert,” he added, underlining the magnitude of the task awaiting the new Belgian boss.

Foreign curse

Minnaert's fingerprints may already be visible in Vipers’ transfer dealings, with the club’s recent acquisition of Liberian forward Mark Yallah - whom he worked with at Fassell FC last season - hinting at the Belgian’s growing influence.

Joining Yallah at Kitende are Nec creative midfielder Enock Ssebagala, Nigerian winger Odili Chukwuma, and Congolese centre-back Kevin Dasylva Bady, all roped in to bolster the squad for both domestic and continental challenges.

Despite the show of ambition, the jury remains out on whether Uefa Pro License holder Minnaert can truly outshine the string of foreign tacticians who have tried and failed to crack the Vipers code.

His expansive resume includes spells in Guinea Conakry with AS Kaloum Star, Rwanda’s Mukura, and South Africa’s Black Leopards - but his predecessors at Kitende tell a cautionary tale.

The likes of Nigerian Ambrose Chukuma, Kenyan Michael Nam Ouma, Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa, Brazilian Leonard Martins Neiva, Brazilian-Spaniard Roberto Bianchi, and Serbian Nikola Kavazovic all came with promise but ultimately left empty-handed.



To date, only Portuguese coach Miguel Da Costa and Brazilian tactician Roberto "Robertinho" Oliveira have delivered silverware for the club - a bar Minnaert will be expected to meet, if not surpass.