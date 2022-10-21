Mixed day for Ofoywroth as UCU take semifinal lead against UMU

Reigning champions Christian University (UCU) will take a slender lead to the second leg of their semifinal clash against Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) after edging the first leg 1-0 in Mukono yesterday.

Isaac Ofoywroth got the game's most important statistic giving hosts UCU a12th minute lead that they held onto until the final whistle.

But UMU will remain confident going into the second leg despite this setback having dominated and created the more decent opening that included hitting the bar right after kickoff.

The domination was also helped in part due to goal scorer Ofoyrwoth being shown a straight red card on 58 minutes for retaliation leaving UCU to work hard to defend their lead as Uganda Martyrs

The players were however later even after Kennedy Kasozi of UMU was also sent off three minutes from normal time for dangerous play.

The tie is expected to be completed on Thursday week in Nkozi.

The other semi-final first leg between St. Lawrence University and Makerere University Business School (Mubs) will meanwhile be played on Tuesday with the former as hosts.

Mubs replaced Kyambogo University following their successful petition over the latter's use of an impersonator during their quarter-final second leg win at Nakawa.





Pepsi University Football League

Semi-Final first leg result