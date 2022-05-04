Miya calm amid club uncertainty

Uganda Cranes forward Faruku Miya’s interest right now is to keep himself mentally and physically ready so that once another opportunity presents itself, he is ready to seize it.

Miya signed a short-term deal with Ukrainian side PFK Lviv early in the year but that dream to play again after over a year without a club was shot in the foot when Russia invaded their neighbour in March. Now with the crisis in Ukraine far from over, authorities announced at the end of last week the Ukrainian Premier League season had been terminated.

Loss of contract

With that went Miya’s contract with Lviv, which was due to end on June 30 this year.

However, Miya - known for his discipline and resilience - maintains a positive vibe amidst all this chaos.

“I’m preparing myself well for the summer transfer window,” he told Daily Monitor in the wake of the Ukrainian season being forced off. “And I will be waiting for my management team to get the best team in summer.” Miya, 25 in November, has trained with his former club and new Ugandan champions Vipers since he returned home.

He was also given a new lease of life by Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic by involving him in regional tours and the four-nation tournament in Uzbekistan during the March Fifa window.

Miya is shoe-in to kickstart Uganda’s 2023 Afcon qualifiers in June, where the Cranes are grouped alongside two-time African champions Algeria, neighbours Tanzania and Niger. The Uganda Cranes international had been club-less after his former Turkish club, Kanyaspor, did not renew his contract last season.

He was looking forward to new life in the Ukrainian topflight league when Russian missiles started flying in.

Miya is fondly remembered for his Cranes goals in his early days with the national team, especially the one against Comoros in 2016 that ended Cranes four-decade absence from the Nations Cup.

The dates

May 30-June 14:

Matchdays 1, 2

Sept 19-27:

Matchdays 3, 4

March 20-28, 2023:

Matchdays 5, 6

AFCON 2023 POOLS

Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome e Principe or Mauritius

Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini

Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi

Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia

Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic

Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania

Group G: Mali, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, South Sudan

Group H: Ivory Coast (hosts), Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho

Group I: Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan

Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana

Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia