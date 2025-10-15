Moment of reckoning for Karisa

When destiny comes knocking, only the brave answer the door - and for Milton Karisa, this Sunday at St. Mary’s Stadium–Kitende is that moment of truth.

The Vipers skipper stands at the heart of the club's continental dream, ready to lead his side into battle against Zambia’s Power Dynamos in the Caf Champions League second preliminary round.

It is a stage he knows too well, one where reputations are forged and legacies written in sweat and steel.

For the Venoms to strike first blood and rekindle their group-stage ambitions, Karisa must once again be the man who turns pressure into poetry.

Déjà vu

Back in March 2017, a youthful Karisa made headlines when he struck the only goal in Vipers’ 1-0 victory over South Africa’s Platinum Stars in the Caf Confederation Cup.

That memorable effort not only sealed victory but also entered the history books as the first-ever goal scored at St. Mary’s Stadium–Kitende, forever binding his name to the arena that has become the club’s fortress.

Fast-forward, the now-seasoned skipper remains a pillar of inspiration.

During the first-round elimination of Namibia’s African Stars, fierce competition for starting slots saw Karisa start on the bench, but his introduction proved decisive—his movement and pressing directly contributing to Yunus Sentamu’s crucial goal that sealed a 2-0 aggregate victory for the Venoms.

Venoms coach Ivan Minnaert knows exactly what his captain brings to the table.

“Karisa was disappointed not to start, but I told him he would come in and make an impact - and he did. This is what I expect from my players,” the Belgian tactician said.

With Power Dynamos looming, Minnaert is banking on Karisa’s experience and leadership to ignite the Venoms’ continental campaign.

Rhythm

Vipers have been fine-tuning their rhythm in the absence of domestic action, opting out of the controversial new StarTimes Uganda Premier League format that saw them skip a scheduled fixture against Kitara at Namboole.

Instead, they faced Maroons in a morale-boosting friendly at Kitende, where Karisa struck the lone goal in a 1-0 win—his trademark blend of pace and fighting spirit once again on full display.

The skipper’s mindset ahead of Sunday is clear. On his X platform, he rallied the faithful: “Putting in the work so Sunday feels like magic. Eagerly waiting to see you all.”

Sails

Power Dynamos, arrive with wind in their sails after edging out Ivorian giants Asec Mimosas on penalties following a tense 1-1 aggregate draw.

Dynamos’ resilience and organization will test the Venoms’ mettle, but the home side’s confidence is buoyed by their own controlled passage past African Stars.

To draw first blood in this decisive encounter, Vipers will need their captain to rise above the noise.

Caf Champions League

Second preliminary round

Sunday at Kitende