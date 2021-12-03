Monitor Lizards in fundraising drive

The Lizards, Daily Monitor’s football club, will be playing against the Rwenzori Fraternity on Saturday at the Prime artificial pitch in Kawempe, Kampala.

The friendly football match is aimed at raising funds to buy 500 mattresses for hospitals in Ntoroko and Bundibugyo districts.

The match will be played after an invite-only fundraising dinner that is taking place at Protea Hotel Marriot, Kampala Skyz starting at 2pm.

Rwenzori Fraternity (RWEFRA) is an umbrella body for young professionals and concerned citizens hailing from the Rwenzori region.

With membership stretching from Kasese, Bundibugyo, Ntoroko and representation from the diaspora, RWEFRA started in 2014 with the aim of providing a platform for networking, collaboration on peace, development and tackling social issues affecting the region.

It has over the past years grown a tradition of identifying a social challenge in the region every year and fundraising towards it and for this particular year, the association is fundraising to raise funds to purchase 500 mattresses for selected Health centers in Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts.