Monitor Lizards in fundraising drive

Monitor Lizards during a recent march. PHOTO | ISAAC SSEJJOMBWE

By  Isaac Ssejjombwe

What you need to know:

  • The friendly football match is aimed at raising funds to buy 500 mattresses for hospitals in Ntoroko and Bundibugyo districts.

The Lizards, Daily Monitor’s football club, will be playing against the Rwenzori Fraternity on Saturday at the Prime artificial pitch in Kawempe, Kampala.

