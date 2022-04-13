Monitor’s Muziransa nominated for global award

Daily Monitor’s Makhtum Muziransa has made the shortlist for the prestigious International Sports Press Association (AIPS) ‘Writing Best Column’ award this July.

Nuziransa is shortlisted alongside 48 others from across the world for his story titled; women barred from Olympics for being manly.

It ran on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

The AIPS shortlist represents the second judging stage and is based on the most selected works performed by the AIPS Executive Committee members.

In this story, https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/magazines/life/women-barred-from-olympics-for-being-manly--3485488, he highlighted the plight of female athletes whose high testosterone levels saw them kicked out of competitions – especially the sprint races.

Among those are Ugandan Annet Negesa, South Africa’s Caster Semenya, Margaret Wambui (Kenya), Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi), Namibia’s Christine Mboona and Beatrice Masilingi.

“I am exceedingly honoured to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award,” Muziransa said.

Adding that; “My story was not really an original idea but the hints came after the editor (Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo) had seen news stories of different media houses around the world.

“It is therefore refreshing to see that journalists can build on the works and ideas of others and still get considered for developing top pieces.”

Earlier this year, Muziransa won the ‘The Bashir Khan Lugudo Award – Best Sports News Report (TV, Print, Radio and online)’ at the Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) media excellence awards.

His story was titled; Mawejje’s Winter Olympics mission (https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/magazines/score/mawejje-s-mission-possible-to-winter-olympics-3561442?view=htmlamp) which was published on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

There are three remaining voting stages for AIPS will be conducted by the Jury - 12 respected members from the sport media industry representing the five continents.

They will first select the top 10 (finalists) and then the top three nominees.