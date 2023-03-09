More twists expected as leaders Nec, Kitara meet for coffee

The twists and turns in the race for promotion in the Startimes Fufa Big League are not done yet.

There will definitely be more to expect on Thursday especially when the top two clubs in the division Kitara and Nec go head-to-head in what should be an explosive encounter at the Bugolobi Coffee grounds.

Kitara, Nec and Police have all amassed 37 points from 19 games but are just one above Mbarara City in fourth place.

Nec just like the rest have been unpredictable but their form in Bugolobi has seen them win eight and draw only two of their home games could spur the resolve to dig in and get a result.

“Kitara is a top club that has played in the topflight before but we take this is just like any other game of the league,” Michael ‘Skills’ Lukyamuzi, the head coach of Nec tried to put pressure off his players as he deflected to the fans;

“Kitara plays good football just like us so, we expect our fans to add the 12th-man effect. We need them to come in numbers to support their club.”

Kitara won the first leg 2-0 but their away form which has seen them drop points in their last six fixtures should be a point to worry about for coach Sam Ssimbwa.

While the two meet, third and fourth-placed Police and Mbarara City will be hitting the A104 highway on their way to Mukono and Mbale to face Kyetume and Kataka respectively.

Kyetume is lying 7th with 25 points with only four points keeping them off Kataka in the relegation zone.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday fixtures

Kyetume vs. Police - Nakisunga

Calvary vs. Ndejje University, Yumbe

Kataka vs. Mbarara City, Mbale

Lugazi vs. Luweero United, Lugazi

Booma vs. Adjumani, Masindi

Northern Gateway vs. Kaaro Karungi, Lira