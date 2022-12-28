Morley Byekwaso: Don't compare me to Mike Mutebi

KCCA will go into the Startimes Uganda Premier League half time break top of the log. 14 games played, nine won, two drawn and three lost.

On 29 points, the Kasasiro Boys are two ahead of defending champions Vipers, who fell 1-0 to Busoga United in their final first round game at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Arua Hill, Maroons and Bright Stars are the sides that account for KCCA’s losses and questions about head coach Morley Byekwaso’s ability to deliver silverware and beautiful football at the same time remain a big topic of discussion amongst those who support the Lugogo based outfit.

Having started the season with a 3-2 win over Wakiso Giants at the MTN Omondi Stadium, KCCA’s 1-0 loss Bright Stars at Kavumba Recreation Centre to end the round further emphasized the inconsistency that has come to be associated with the team.

Head coach Byekwaso spoke Daily Monitor in an exclusive interview about what he has seen so far this season, the team’s progress and comparisons made by the fans between him and his predecessor Mike Mutebi.

How would you put the entire UPL first round in summary?

It has been a sublime experience. We started poorly, we were off form, had a lot of worries but we kept on pushing, fought hard and here we are. We are disappointed to today’s result (1-0 loss to Bright Stars) but we shall keep improving and I pray to the Almighty that He helps us overcome all the difficulties in future.

You might have lost the last game of the first round but KCCA remain top of the table, does that give you any psychological boost?

No. We should have won our game or at least earned a point. We cannot base on other team’s results to win the title. Had we won, we would have created some space between ourselves and the chasing pack. It is still close and we need to fight and win our games. Our intention is to win the title and we shall keep pushing for that. We failed to take it last season, we were second, if we fail this time, it will be very bad.

How much progress have you seen, when you compare last season’s performance and that of the first round?

The progress starts with the changes we made in the team. We have a lot of good ball users, the likes of Allan Okello and Moses Waiswa. We have players who can use the ball so well and we have got a solid centre back, Mustafa Mujuzi, who has played well with Geoffrey Wasswa. And our forwards are fast in attack when you look at someone like Poloto on a good day, Mato, Kagawa, Shaban and Kankonde. This team is way better than the one we had last season.

You mention Mujuzi and Wasswa playing well together, does that mean you have zeroed on them as your first choice at centre back?

For sure they have proven to be good. Once you play a number five and a man marker, it gives them room to carry their responsibilities. When it gets hard, Mujuzi is there to do the work, when it’s time to play, Wasswa does that well. It has been working so well and we hope to maintain the same.

And what does that mean for the likes of John Revita and Denis Iguma?

We have one pair of the best centre backs in ball usage, Wasswa and Revita. Once one gets injured or loses form, the other one comes in. Iguma plays in a lot of positions, you can put him in midfield or at right back. He is a utility player. We are rich in terms of options but we have been affected by injuries. If all our boys were available, things would have been different.

You started both Shaban and Kankonde in the opening game of the season, then played one striker in some games and ended the round with the two strikers starting together, have you made up your mind on how you want to use your strikers?

I have kept on talking to them. I have talking sessions; we meet and share experiences. They are all positive despite not scoring many goals. Some are facing it hard due to the opposition, some, because of the numbers we have, don’t get a lot of playing time. There is pressure because whoever gets the chance to play, that game is his final. They are all good and whoever excels more than the others will be our starting player. They need to work hard and whoever has done that has been given opportunity to play.

KCCA fans might be happy with the results but they don't seem to have entirely bought into how the team plays, how satisfied are you with what is exhibited on the pitch so far?

I can say our boys are playing well but not in every game. This is football. There are games we have played excellently, possession-wise and defensively. There are things we have been doing well in some games especially the big five. We have been dominating them so much. The challenge has been with teams from sixth to tenth and down the table, they come all out to distract. They do things to make sure you don't beat them. These are not easy games. We were criticised a lot after beating Busoga 2-1 but as coaches, we saw the strength of that team. They are fighters and have some experience.

People keep comparing you to Mike Mutebi and how his team used to play, are these things that affect you in anyway?

That is a good observation. People talk. But we are different people. Everyone is created in his own way. I know how to judge myself; I know how to see things and I cannot compare to him in terms of what he has achieved. He has achieved a lot; I’m also trying to reach my goals. I try to see how my team can play better and I know I will get there. You have to pass through a lot of things to be a top manager.

Do you find these continuous comparisons unfair?

Not all of them. In life there are people who appreciate and those who test your character that way. For me, I’m positive. I will do what I think is good for the club and the boys. When time comes, things will change.

What do you have to do in the second round to ensure KCCA are champions?

There is something which really beats us as coaches. Our success depends on players performance. In the second round, we need to see our boys staying in camp because you cannot control players who stay in their homes. Everyone does whatever they want and at end of the day you take the blame as the manager. If we start camping and staying together, bring that focus I think God will bless us with the success we want.

You want the team to stay together for the entire second round?

Three days to a game, two days. That camp really brings a lot of focus, togetherness to see that the team achieves. But once someone stays on their own, wakes up late and takes a boda boda, you find out in the morning of the game that one is sick and unavailable. There are lots of disturbances and once we get that sorted, I think we’ll be a better team.

How would you assess the performance of Okello and Waiswa, the players who were returning from the professional ranks?