Morocco arrive in Cameroon with own food, chefs and security

The Moroccan national team. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • The squad which has Soufiane Rahimi, the most valuable player in the 2020 Chan, have had at least two training sessions in Yaounde.

The arrival of Morocco for the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has caused a stir in the capital, Yaounde in the last 72 hours.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.