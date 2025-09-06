Morocco become first African side to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Morocco became the first African nation to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup courtesy of a routine 5-0 win over 10-man Niger in Rabat.

The Atlas Lions, who made history in reaching the semi-finals at Qatar 2022, knew that three points would be enough to progress from Group E with two games to spare after Tanzania could only draw 1-1 in Congo-Brazzaville earlier on Friday.

Niger's Abdoul-Latif Goumey was sent off for his second bookable offence in the 26th minute and Ismael Saibari converted Youssef Belammari's cross to open the scoring three minutes later.

Saibari doubled the lead before the break when he tapped in a low ball in from Achraf Hakimi and Ayoub El Kaabi scooped in the third early in the second half from another pinpoint Belammari delivery.

Former Rangers forward Hamza Igamane came off the bench to score his first international goal from a well-worked corner routine and Azzedine Ounahi completed the rout with a curling effort.

It proved to be a perfect evening for Morocco as they played the first match at the redeveloped Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which will stage the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final next January and be used when the kingdom co-hosts the 2030 World Cup.

Eight more group winners in African qualifying are guaranteed to join the Atlas Lions at the 2026 finals, with the four best-placed runners-up entering play-offs for a slot at an intercontinental tournament.

Egypt are on the brink of a place at the tournament after penalties from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush helped the North Africans to a 2-0 victory over Ethiopia.

Liverpool forward Salah opened the scoring four minutes before the break in Cairo after Trezeguet was tripped in the area and Manchester City's Marmoush then converted from 12 yards in first-half stoppage time after a second spot kick was awarded for handball.

The Pharaohs have a five point lead in Group A and know that victory away against closest challengers Burkina Faso on Tuesday will see them return to the World Cup for the first time since 2018.

Earlier on Friday Yoane Wissa and Dango Ouattara were on target in wins for DR Congo and Burkina Faso respectively.

Elsewhere, Senegal remain a point behind DR Congo in Group B after goals from Kalidou Koulibaly and Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr gave them a 2-0 home win over Sudan.

The West Africans will travel to Kinshasa on Tuesday in a game which is likely to decide who will go on and claim top spot at the end of the campaign.

Sudan's hopes of a first ever World Cup qualification now look faint, with Kwesi Appiah's side now four points adrift of the Congolese.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast returned to the top of Group F after seeing off Burundi 1-0 in Abidjan.

Vakoun Bayo headed in Simon Adingra's cross in the third minute but the reigning continental champions could not add to their lead despite having several chances in the second half.

The Ivorians are one point above Gabon, but travel to face the Panthers in another crucial tie on Tuesday.

Nigeria host Rwanda on Saturday (16:00 GMT) in the final game in the seventh round of group stage fixtures.