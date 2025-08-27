Morocco edge Senegal in masterclass to set up Chan final date with Madagascar

Morocco dethroned defending champions Senegal in a penalty shootout, winning 5-3 after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes, to book a Chan 2024 final date with Madagascar in Nairobi on Saturday.

Joseph Layousse had given Senegal a 16th-minute lead, but Morocco replied swiftly through Sabir Bougrine’s stunner seven minutes later.

In the shootout, captain Mohamed Rabie Hrimat, Oussama Lamlioui, Ayoub Khairi, Anas Bach and Youssef Mehri converted for Morocco.

Senegal’s Seyn Mbaye Ndiaye was the villain, crashing his effort off the crossbar, while Vieux Cisse, Baye Assane Ciss and Daouda Ba scored theirs.

Earlier in Dar es Salaam, Madagascar reached their first-ever Chan final after edging Sudan 1-0 in extra time.

Substitute Toky Rakotondraibe struck in the 116th minute to cap a tense contest at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

It means Morocco — champions in 2018 and 2020 — will meet the debutant Barea in Saturday’s decider at Kasarani, Nairobi.

Senegal will tussle with Sudan in the third-place playoff at Namboole on Friday evening.

A game of pedigree

At Namboole, the first half unfolded like a masterclass between two heavyweights with three Chan titles between them.

Morocco dictated possession — Youssef Belammari dazzling, Bougrine pulling strings, Mehdi Mchakhchekh and Mohamed Boulacsout running between lines, while Hrimat and goalkeeper Elmehd Harrar calmly built from the back.

Senegal, however, were unruffled. Moussa Cisse directed play deep in midfield, releasing Oumar Bar down the right or combining with skipper Baye Assane Ciss. From a set piece, they struck first: Ba’s corner met Layousse’s thumping header.

But Morocco’s rhythm never broke. A sweeping move ended with Bougrine volleying home from distance for 1-1 — a goal as spectacular as the build-up.

This wasn’t cagey group-stage football. It was a semifinal played at full aristocratic weight.

Red card drama

After the break came high drama. Substitute Vieux Cisse burst clear, with Moroccan defender Marouane Louadni chasing.

Cisse cut across him, collapsed under contact, and South African referee Jelly Alfred Chavani flashed a straight red card.

Senegal celebrated. Morocco raged. Then VAR intervened. After a long review, Chavani returned, cancelled the red, and issued a yellow instead. Relief for Morocco, fury for Senegal.

Replays showed Louadni had tried to pull out as Cisse crossed cleverly into his path — a fine margin that spared the Atlas.

From the resulting free kick, Harrar flung himself to deny Layousse’s curling effort. At the other end, Senegal keeper Marc Phips Diouf produced an equally sharp stop from Mehri’s header.

The exchanges grew frantic, both sides probing with craft rather than chaos. But still no winner after 120 minutes.

Decided on craft

Ultimately, Morocco’s artistry and composure shone in the shootout. The Atlas had the last word, deservedly so, in front of about 8,000 fans who roared every twist.

For the neutrals, it was a night of football well worth the ticket. For Morocco, it was another step towards reclaiming the throne. For Senegal, the crown slipped in Kampala.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG

Date: August 2–30, 2025

Semi-final results

Madagascar 0-0 Sudan (Madagascar win 1-0 in extra time)

Morocco 1-1 Senegal (Morocco win on pens 5-3)

Third Place Playoff and closing ceremony

Friday, August 29, Sudan vs Senegal, Namboole, 6pm - Kampala

Final

Saturday, August 30, Madagascar vs Morocco, Kasarani, 6pm - Nairobi