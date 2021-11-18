Morocco form team as Nigeria scrape through

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had to hold their nerves to the last whistle as they scraped through to the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers due next March.

Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon and Tunisia joined six others in the playoffs as the African World Cup qualifying group stage came to a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday.

The early arrivals in the final stage of qualification included DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Senegal and flawless Morocco, who progressed with 100 per cent winning record.

These 10 will be drawn against each other in home and away fixtures from which the best five will represent Africa in Qatar next year.

Nigeria through... Just...

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr and the Super Eagles had their hearts in the mouth to see out the nerve wracking 1-1 draw with Cape Verde in Lagos.

All the hosts needed was a point to progress, and Victor Osimhen’s first-minute opener put them right on track.

But Stopira Tavares’ equaliser moments later to set up one of the most nail-biting finishes you will ever see.

The Lions roar

The biggest clash on the final day had heavyweights Cameroon and Ivory Coast up against each other for the only slot in their group.

The equation was simple. Win and you’re through. It is the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon who roared loudest in Douala, Toko Ekambi’s 21 winner proving the difference.

It was heartbreaking for the Elephants of Ivory Coast, especially because they came into this match topping the group and a draw would have seen them through.

Their coach Patrice Beaumelle will be disappointed that his array of talented players will have to wait another couple of years to have a go at the world’s biggest sports prize.

Algeria’s trudge on

It would have been tragic for Algeria not to advance having come into the final day as top scorers with 23 goals.

The Fennecs prevailed with a 2-2 home draw against Burkina Faso to extend their undefeated streak to 32 matches. A Burkina Faso win would have kept Algeria out.

Easy for Tunisia

Group B looked a bit chaotic going into the final day, with leaders Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia all having a chance to progress.