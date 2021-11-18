Morocco form team as Nigeria scrape through

Uganda Cranes Bobosi Byaruhanga in action against Mali. Mali will take part in the play-offs next year at the expense of Uganda. Photo/John Batanudde

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

Next hurdle. Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia and Cameroon complete African World Cup cast as the Super Eagles squeeze through on the last day

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had to hold their nerves to the last whistle as they scraped through to the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers due next March. 
Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon and Tunisia joined six others in the playoffs as the African World Cup qualifying group stage came to a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday.
The early arrivals in the final stage of qualification included DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Senegal and flawless Morocco, who progressed with 100 per cent winning record.
These 10 will be drawn against each other in home and away fixtures from which the best five will represent Africa in Qatar next year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.