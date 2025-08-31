Morocco reign again, but Chan belonged to Africa’s dreamers

At the end of a month-long festival of football that straddled three East African nations, Morocco once again stood tallest.

Their 3-2 triumph over Madagascar on Saturday night at Kasarani in Nairobi wasn’t just the settling of a final, it was the assertion of a dynasty.

A record third African Nations Championship (Chan) crown in just five appearances places the Atlas Lions in rarefied air, and with it, a statement that no other nation currently marries domestic organisation and continental ambition quite like them.

This was never about glamour. Morocco arrived in Nairobi not just as champions-in-waiting, but as the benchmark for what investment in local leagues and structures can achieve.

They were pushed, sometimes shaken, but never overthrown. Oussama Lamlaoui — who struck twice, including an audacious 40-yard wonder goal — and Youssef Mehri, who netted the other, symbolised that mixture of audacity and calculation that makes Morocco such a force.

Lamlaoui also finished as the tournament’s top scorer, his cool six goals the sharpest edge of Morocco’s dynasty

Malagasy magic

Yet, the night belonged almost equally to the vanquished. Madagascar, in just their second Chan appearance — having finished third in the previous edition — carried the dreams of an island whose football has often lived in the shadows.

Félicité Manohantsoa’s early opener and Toky Rakotondraibe’s second-half leveller sent their fans into raptures, and though Lamlaoui’s brilliance ultimately broke them, the Malagasy side refused to bow quietly.

Their silver medal will weigh like gold back in Antananarivo, because it represents possibility. That a country with limited resources could go toe-to-toe with Africa’s best organised football nation is a reminder of the game’s democratic magic.

Pamoja delivered

This tournament had promised “Pamoja” — togetherness — and it delivered.

From the opening whistle in Dar es Salaam, down to the bronze match in Kampala, to the closing fireworks in Nairobi, East Africa staged a spectacle that was less about co-hosting logistics and more about shared footballing identity.

Largely full stadiums, street-side screenings, voices rising in Swahili, Luganda, Malagasy and Arabic — Chan 2024 was proof that the tournament has come of age.

And fittingly, all three hosts — Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda — reached the quarterfinals, underlining that this was a celebration not only of football’s elite but of its wider reach across the region.

The true Pamoja spirit was again on show at the final at Kasarani, with Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo leading the entertainment.

Football royalty

Nothing could tell more of the regional brotherhood than football legends Victor Wanyama of Kenya, Tanzania’s Mrisho Ngasa and Uganda’s Denis Onyango carrying the tournament trophy onto the pitch.

The final was honoured by Kenya’s President William Ruto, who — together with presidents Gianni Infantino and Patrice Motsepe of Fifa and Caf respectively — handed the trophy to Morocco’s captain Mohamed Rabie Hrimat.

Infantino praised the tournament’s spirit, saying Chan 2024 “reflects the soul of African football — diverse, united and bursting with talent.”

Motsepe went even further, labelling Chan 2024 “the most successful edition in the history of the competition.” Few in the stadium, or watching from Kampala, Dar es Salaam or Antananarivo, would have disagreed.

Legacy and hope

For Morocco, the coronation is familiar, but far from routine. A third star confirms their domestic championship is not just an internal matter; it is Africa’s most fertile breeding ground for continental dominance.

For Madagascar, this was heartbreak wrapped in hope, the start of a new story rather than the end of a dream.