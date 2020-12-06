Mourinho aims to extend winning run against Arsenal

By AFP News More by this Author

A significant weekend of English Premier League action is headlined today by the North London derby as Tottenham Hotspur host bitter rivals Arsenal.

Two thousand supporters will be back in the stadium for the contest and they will hope to see their top-of-the-table Spurs side inflict more misery on their out-of-form neighbours.

Spurs fans could not have picked a better game than the North London derby for which to make their return to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - not only due to the magnitude of the match, but also due to the contrasting form of both sides.

Only 2,000 of the 62,303 seats will be filled, but those lucky enough to have tickets will be expecting to see their side come away with bragging rights against an Arsenal side in abject league form.

Longest unbeaten run

Tottenham’s own form is quite the opposite, with Jose Mourinho’s men currently enjoying the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League having not lost since the opening day.

That has seen Spurs rise to the top of the table, above champions Liverpool on goal difference heading into the weekend, and another win on Sunday would see them pass the latest test of their title credentials.

Four points from their last two league games against Manchester City and Chelsea suggests that they may be capable of seriously challenging for a first title since 1961 this season, but the big games do not stop there.

After Sunday’s showdown with their fiercest rivals, Spurs then face another London derby against Crystal Palace next weekend before consecutive matches against Liverpool, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It is a fearsome festive fixture schedule at the end of which we should know more about Tottenham true title chances.

Today's fixtures

West Brom vs. C. Palace

(SS 223, 3PM)

Sheffield vs. Leicester (SS 223, 5.15PM)

Tottenham vs. Arsenal (SS 223, 7.30PM)

Liverpool vs. Wolves (SS 223, 10.15PM)

Monday 07, December

Brighton vs. Southampton (SS 223, 11PM)