Mourinho back where it all started at Benfica

Jose Mourinho's managerial career took another intriguing twist when the Portuguese returned to Benfica SLBEN.LS on Thursday, almost exactly 25 years after he first cut his coaching teeth at the Lisbon giants.

The 62-year-old, who left Turkey's Fenerbahce last month, has signed a deal until the end of the 2026-27 season to return to the club where it all began.

"My promise is I will live for Benfica, live for my mission," Mourinho told reporters at the club's training ground in Seixal, near Lisbon.

"I'm the coach of one of the biggest clubs in the world... I'm not important, Benfica is important, Benfica fans are important. I'm here to serve.

"I feel a huge responsibility, but I feel more alive than ever. I want to win competitions... My desire is to fulfill my two-year contract successfully."

Mourinho left Fenerbahce by mutual consent just two days after his Turkish side lost to Benfica in the Champions League playoffs.

But the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United head coach will now get another crack at the competition he conquered twice, with Portugal's Porto in 2003-04 and Inter Milan in 2009-10.

Benfica President Rui Costa said he wanted a coach with a winning record and described Mourinho as one of the most respected managers in the world.

New Benfica coach Jose Mourinho and president Rui Costa pose with a shirt during the press conference.

Mourinho was approached after Benfica sacked Bruno Lage following their shock 3-2 home defeat by Qarabag in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.

Mourinho, the self-proclaimed "Special One", will also face ghosts from his past in the group stage, with Benfica visiting Chelsea on September 30 before welcoming Real Madrid in their final group game on January 28.