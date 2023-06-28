Mourinho handed two-match Serie A ban for referee rant

AS Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho takes off his runners-up medal after the UEFA Europa League final football match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, 2023. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

Jose Mourinho will miss the opening two matches of the Serie A season after Italy's football federation handed the Roma coach a 10-day ban for calling a referee "the worst" he had ever seen.

In a statement, the FIGC's disciplinary tribunal said that Mourinho would serve the ban "from the beginning of the next league season" which starts on the weekend of August 19-20.

Mourinho and Roma were both fined 50,000 euros ($54,000) for his comments about Daniele Chiffi, which came after Roma's 1-1 Italian league draw at Monza early last month.

Related

The 60-year-old clashed with Chiffi during the match and afterwards said he was "the worst referee I have encountered in my entire career".

"He is awful, he doesn't make any human connection and he has no empathy," he added.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and were losing Europa League finalists.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports