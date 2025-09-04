Mozambique ignite Cranes World Cup vibe

The Mandela National Stadium stirs again, action flooding back to Namboole where Chan’s roaring memories forged an unbreakable bond between the Cranes and their fans.

This Friday, the Uganda Cranes host Mozambique in a Group G clash less about storming North America 2026 than about sparking momentum for Afcon 2025 in Morocco.

Only the group winner earns a direct ticket to the World Cup, while four best runners-up across nine groups scrap for playoff crumbs.

With Algeria cruising on 15 points before facing Botswana the previous night, and Mozambique sitting on 12, Uganda’s nine require ignition.

This isn’t about dreaming too big, too soon. It’s about seizing the moment, one match at a time.

WC stage for Afcon

September 5 doubles as destiny day in Namboole: Somalia meet Guinea at 3pm in a neutral-venue clash with ripple effects, before the Cranes’ 7pm duel with the Mambas.

A home double-header — Mozambique now, Somalia on Monday — offers Uganda a platform to stack points, steady rhythm, and carry swagger into October’s daunting trips to Botswana and Algeria.

Afcon 2025, barely two months away, is the sharper prize. Morocco provides the crucible where Uganda’s near-misses demand rewriting. Every qualifier, every tackle, every goal sharpens the edge.

Team news

Coach Paul Put’s squad brims with purpose. Denis Onyango, 40, back from retirement, looms as the sentinel — his Mamelodi Sundowns pedigree a steadying aura.

“No guarantees I start,” Onyango warned, nodding to Salim Jamal, Joel Mutakubwa and Nafian Alionzi. But his presence, especially after March’s 3-1 bruising by Mozambique in Cairo, feels symbolic.

Put could yet trust Jamal’s reflexes from Richards Bay, but whatever the call, the goalkeeper’s gloves may script tonight’s story.

Chiquinho Conde’s Mozambique arrive slick and dangerous, their 4-2-3-1 powered by Sporting’s Geny Catamo and Atletico’s Reinildo.

With Ernani between the posts, Langa and Chamboco at the back, and Catamo’s surges out wide, they have plundered 12 goals — second only to Algeria before Thursday night’s action.

Uganda counter with a cosmopolitan cast: defenders Elvis Bwomono (Iceland), Herbert Bockhorn (Germany), Elio Capradossi (Romania), Aziz Kayondo (Czech Republic), and Toby Sibbick (England) broadening the options.

Chan stalwarts Rogers Torach, Hillary Mukundane, Gavin Kizito, and Herbert Achai add domestic steel.

Midfield hinges on Travis Mutyaba (Tunisia), Allan Okello, Joel Sserunjogi, Karim Watambala, and Khalid Aucho’s grit. Up front, Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru (Scotland), Joseph Mpande (Vietnam), Rogers Mato and Jude Ssemugabi carry the bite.

“Representing my motherland means everything,” said Uche Mubiru, the St Johnstone forward whose aerial menace comes with three goals and an assist in Scotland this season.

The spark

Mozambique’s venom demands respect. March’s defeat exposed Uganda’s soft underbelly, but June’s 1-0 win over Guinea — Okello bending in a free-kick — showed the Cranes can soar.

With 35,000 fans expected to turn Namboole into a furnace, echoes of Chan’s carnival return. This is no coronation. It is a spark, a pulse, a step forward.

Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf) – Group G

Algeria (15 pts)

Mozambique (12 pts)

Uganda (9 pts)

Botswana (9 pts)

Guinea (7 pts)

Somalia (1 pt)

Fixtures

Friday, September 5, 2025

Somalia vs Guinea (neutral venue, Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (3pm kick-off)

Uganda vs Mozambique – Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (7pm kick-off)

Monday, September 8, 2025

Uganda vs Somalia – Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (7pm kick-off)

Guinea vs Algeria – Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca (7pm kick-off)

Mozambique vs Botswana, Estádio do Zimpeto, Maputo (4pm kick-off)

October 2025 (exact dates TBD)

Botswana vs Uganda



Algeria vs Uganda

Afcon 2025 Finals – Morocco





December 2025 - January 2026