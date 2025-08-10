Mpande: Believe the hype, a new star is born

There were plaudits amongst Uganda Cranes fans inside Mandela National Stadium as a little known star headed in a crucial goal.

At just 25 years old, Reagan Mpande is quickly transitioning from a promising talent to a pivotal figure, a journey that has now placed him in the spotlight as a new hope for the Uganda Cranes. His performance, especially against Guinea, have also ignited the passion of fans.

Journey

A centre-forward with a powerful presence and a keen eye for goal, Mpande’s story began in humble environments.

His foundation was laid in juniors leagues, where he was a key player for the Soana team that won the FUFA Juniors League (U17) in the 2016/2017 season while at Bishop’s SS Mukono, a school that pays little attention to games and sports recently.

Mpande was the Games and Sports Prefect at Bishop's SS Mukono in 2017/2018.

He later made a name for himself with Arua Hill, where he built a reputation as a decent striker. During his time there, he played in 29 matches over two seasons and scored 10 goals.

Mpande's career took a significant turn when he transferred to SC Villa. It was here that his game elevated to a new level. In the 2024/2025 Uganda Premier League season, he has been a consistent contributor, making 28 appearances for the club.

His club form has not been good reading, with three goals in the Premier League. But he's also shown he can perform on the biggest stage.

His star continued to rise in the Bika bya Baganda football tournament of 2025. Representing the Ndiga Clan, Mpande was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament. In the final against Ngabi Nsamba at the Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, he scored two goals in a match that ended 2-2 in regular time, though his clan lost on penalties.

Big stage

The biggest moment of his young career came on the international stage during the CHAN 2024 tournament. Following an opening defeat for the Cranes, the team needed a hero to get their campaign back on track.

In a do-or-die match against Guinea at Namboole, Mpande was called upon to start for his full Cranes debut, and his opening goal served as his powerful introduction to the fans.

He rose to the occasion in the 31st minute, meeting a perfectly placed set piece from Joel Sserunjogi with a powerful header that flew past Guinea's goalkeeper Ousmane Camara. This opening goal not only put Uganda ahead but also served as the catalyst for a dominant 3-0 victory, reigniting the team’s hopes of progressing from the groups for the first time.

It was his first international goal for the Cranes, a moment that will be etched in his memory forever for setting the tone. As he continues to push for a permanent spot, Mpande could be the striker the Cranes have been waiting for.

Profile

Date of birth: May 7, 2000

Age: 25

Nationality: Ugandan

Position: Center-forward