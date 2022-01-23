Msakni strikes as Tunisia shock Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

Tunisia's forward Youssef Msakni (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 23, 2022.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The north Africans now face Burkina Faso, who eliminated Gabon after a penalty shootout, in the quarter-finals of the flagship African tournament next Saturday.

Veteran Youssef Msakni scored to give previously unimpressive Tunisia a shock 1-0 triumph over 10-man Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match.
