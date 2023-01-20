MTN-Fufa remarriage worth Shs19b

Soon after the federation sealed a five-year sponsorship deal with MTN, Fufa president Moses Magogo shared a sentiment on social media that may resonate with many football followers in the country.

That sports events associated with the telecommunication giants comes with “vibe”

“We had the vibe without results. We got results without the vibe. We're gonna mix the vibe and the results,’ he tweeted.

That vibrancy and the improved financial benefits are what is expected of MTN upon their return as Cranes main sponsors after Fufa ended their 10-year marriage with rivals Airtel.

A deal worth Shs19b is what Fufa expects to receive over the course of the next five years up from the shs10b offered by Airtel before their deal expired.

“It’s an exciting time. We know what MTN can do, we know what they have done in the past. We know how they can attract fans back into the stadium and now with the current technology they can reach the fans from everywhere they are,” Fufa president Moses Magogo said at the function that also acted as the watch party for the Cranes-Senegal game at Chan.

With fans attendance for Cranes games dropping significantly in recent years, the company’s previous fan engagement policy is expected to come in handy as evidenced when MTN were sponsors between 2007 and 2013.

“I am excited on behalf of MTN Uganda to officially announce that we are bringing back the game to Ugandans who are the most passionate fans of our football,” MTN CEO Sylvia Mulinge stated.