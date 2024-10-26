Mubiru bemoans Poloto injuries

They say the most gifted players are often the unluckiest, and this couldn’t be truer for KCCA's midfielder Julius Poloto.

His recurring injuries over the past five years have mirrored the club’s barren run without a trophy - an agonizing coincidence KCCA is desperate to break.

As the talismanic skipper faces yet another spell on the sidelines, ruled out of the next three matches, the jinx continues to haunt a squad that has built its game plan around his brilliance.

Man of glass

When fit, the midfielder is undeniably one of the most technically gifted of his generation, blessed with versatility that allows him to slot into any role with ease.

Poloto is the kind of player who could walk straight into Paul Put’s Uganda Cranes lineup and even break into the paid ranks abroad.

Yet, a cruel spate of injuries - hamstring strains, ankle knocks, and knee issues - have repeatedly conspired to bring him to his knees.

Despite these setbacks, his spirit remains unbroken. His coach Abdallah Mubiru still treasures him as the linchpin of a title-chasing squad that currently sits second in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, firmly believing that his presence could turn the tide in their favor.

Dearly missed

After limping off just 18 minutes into last Saturday’s goalless draw against UPDF at Lugogo, Mubiru didn’t mince words about the toll the skipper’s injury took on the team.

Mubiru admitted that losing his most creative force so early disrupted the game plan, leaving the midfield in disarray.

“We had planned on him. With Poloto’s presence on the pitch, you expect some quality from him. At the same time, everybody sympathizes with him for what he’s been going through, so whoever saw him limping off felt bad, and the players' morale somehow dropped.

"We all want to see him playing because he’s working hard to regain fitness. Seeing him play just a few minutes gets everyone frustrated, and it has affected us," Mubiru said with a tinge of sadness.

Horrible account

An insider in the club’s medical department, speaking on condition of anonymity, shared that the hardworking midfielder is simply unlucky to be caught in this unfortunate spell of injuries.

“He is a fighter, and his character has only grown stronger through these setbacks,” the source noted. The insider expressed confidence that the skipper will bounce back after missing the crucial games against Mbale Heroes today in Mbale, Maroons, and Vipers.

“He is just unlucky, like Owen Hargreaves, Phil Jones, Tyrell Malacia, Kevin De Bruyne, and Luke Shaw—all these players have access to the best diagnostic and rehabilitative equipment, but still struggle,” the insider remarked.

Poloto has reached a point where when he gets injured, you don’t even need to guide him through the process - he handles his rehabilitation alone.

He knows when to go to the club clinic and when to return to the pitch. He’s been dealing with injuries for more than five years now, but he never stops pushing himself.

Poloto has suffered almost all the injuries of the lower limb. From muscle tears, hamstring strains, knee issues, calf strains, ankle sprains, and a multitude of others, some recurring.

Interestingly, he had played well in all three preceding friendly matches but managed only 18 minutes before limping off.

There’s hope he may return for the Vipers game after Mbale and Maroons, and if not, he should be back after the international break because the team misses him dearly.

Turf damage

There is an unconfirmed school of thought suggesting that the hard artificial turf at Lugogo Stadium, which is reportedly outdated, may play a role in Poloto's and several of his teammates' interrupted growth and recurring injuries.

Critics argue that the rigid surface increases the risk of lower limb injuries, particularly for players like him who rely heavily on agility and quick changes of direction.

The former Kibuli SSS student was promoted to the senior team by then-manager Mike Mutebi on January 13, 2006, alongside Allan Okello, Peter Magambo, Noel Nasasira, Herbert Achai, and Mustafa Kizza.

Saturday fixtures

Mbale Heroes vs. KCCA, 4pm (Mbale)

Nec vs. Wakiso Giants, 7pm (Lugogo)

