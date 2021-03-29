Mubiru ‘Figo’ rallies Cranes

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Hassan Mubiru has urged the Cranes to aim higher with a cautious approach if they are to achieve the desired goal at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre today.

“They must go for a win,” Mubiru, currently part of his former club Express’ technical team, told Daily Monitor.

“If you go to defend, you may not sustain it. But if you go to win, you can either get it or a draw, which is enough.”

The Cranes need to only avoid defeat to qualify for the delayed finals in Cameroon next year.

Mubiru has fond memories of Malawi. He was part of the last Cranes’ team to play Afcon qualifier there on July 15, 2000. He scored the opener at the half-hour mark before Magid Musisi struck the winner on 81 minutes for a memorable 2-1 victory.

The win stood out as Uganda’s only triumph on the road in Afcon qualifiers until the Cranes defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0, thanks to David Obua’s 22nd minute effort on March 26, 2011.

The Cranes have continued to improve the away record in Afcon campaigns, winning 1-0 with Robert Ssentongo’s goal in Mauritania on August 3, 2014, another Tonny Mawejje winner with a Denis Onyango penalty save in Comoros on September 5, 2015.

At the start of the previous qualification campaign, Uganda beat Cape Verde 1-0, thanks to Geoffrey Sserunkuma’s tap-in on June 11, 2017, in Praia.

Mubiru reckons the game has changed.

“In our time it was very difficult. We would get tough groups and the least we would look for was a draw,” said the man nicknamed ‘Figo’ in his heyday.

The Cranes can pick a result from a final Afcon qualifier away for the first time since November 19, 2014. Then, they needed to beat Guinea but lost 2-0. However, they won the final qualifier against Comoros courtesy of a Faruku Miya goal in Namboole on September 4, 2016, to end a 37-year wait for Afcon football.

Cranes Afcon away wins

June 11, 2017: Cape Verde 0-1

Sept 5, 2015: Comoros 0-1

Aug 3, 2014: Mauritania 0-1

Mar 26, 2011: Guinea Bissau 0-1

Jul 15, 2000: Malawi 1-2

