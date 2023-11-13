Mubiru handed second chance to revive KCCA

From a closer look, Abdallah Mubiru is returning to boyhood club KCCA a better and more mature and improved manager than when he left in 2015.

By accepting the KCCA job, without doubt one of the most challenging assignments in Ugandan football, Mubiru is walking on thin ice and must be ready to immediately lift the 13-time winners from their current 14th placement on the StarTimes Uganda Premier league table with just four points from seven matches.

Mubiru, 48, left KCCA eight years ago after his relationship with fans and board deteriorated beyond repair after he chose to grant youthful players more playing time that coincided with awful results.

His less glamorous unveiling yesterday by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago at MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo portrayed an image of a determined man eager to overstay his two-year contract and redeem a club with dwindling fortunes.

Yet the work on his hands is as enormous as they come and must hastily endear himself to the crestfallen fans that are still overcoming the four-month grief served by Portuguese Sergio Traguil who was acrimoniously sacked in October.

In an interim capacity, Jackson Magera has somehow laid a solid foundation on which Mubiru, and his yet to be named technical team can build on, including psyching up the hitherto lacklustre team with a 3-1 decimation of holders Vipers on Friday.

The former KCCA midfielder enforcer, who won the 1997 league title as a player and has gone on to coach at the club, and at Police, Proline, Vipers, Mbeya City and Uganda Cranes, is adored for his strict man management, fluid football and talent development.

He reportedly beat Alex Isabirye who won a double last season with Vipers, after Sam ssimbwa ruled himself out of contention at the last minute due to a reported administration mishap.

Mubiru is never shy to profess his profound love for KCCA but is back at a club that is nursing a reported divided dressing room and craving for a playing format - and is expected to re-instill the much cherished 'kawowo' or sexy football of the past.

His first assignment will be visiting Busoga United at Njeru after the international break.

Mubiru at a glance