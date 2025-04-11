Mubiru-KCCA, a relationship destined to crash always

There is something extremely familiar about the relationship between Abdallah Mubiru and KCCA. Whenever KCCA are sinking, they turn to him to stablise the ship.

He jumps in like ‘Captain Lugogo’ to save the team. Once stability is regained, the expectations grow from saving the team to getting back to winning ways.

Twice, the next stage frustrates both Mubiru and KCCA. The end is often inevitable and brutal. on Thursday, history repeated itself as Mubiru was sacked by the team he cherishes for the second time.

The script is the same as 2015 when Mubiru exited the club amid discontent from fans with the club, having started the season with lofty ambitions, underperforming.

Mubiru, who was announced head coach on November 13, 2023, leaves the club in sixth position with 34 points after 22 games. They are 18 points behind StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders Vipers.

KCCA are 13-time league champions. Only SC Villa, with 17, have won more. Being that far-off is something the powers’ in Lugogo cannot take.

Everyone has quickly forgotten last season when their former player guided the club to a commendable fifth-place finish having found the club in the relegation zone. He replaced Portuguese Sérgio Traguil.

Mubiru says the decision was communicated to him on phone through CEO Anisha Muhoozi following a board meeting and comes two days before they play Bul at Lugogo.

In 2015, KCCA, then-defending champions, had a poor title defence which led to the sacking of George Nsimbe, a club legend. With Nsimbe out, Mubiru stepped in like a firefighter.

In that era, like all the others, he backed young players. The most notable of those is Uganda Cranes’ defender Timothy Awany, a player he had worked with at Kibuli SSS.

As Awany found his footing, Mubiru took the punches from fans. One dangerous confrontation saw him leave Lugogo through an emergency gate.

This time, many will point to the signings he made as one of the factors that failed his bid to take the next step.

None of Issa Mubiru, Steven Munguchi, Bright Anukani, Derrick Nsibambi, Shafik Kwikiriza and Hassan Muhamood has had a telling impact on the side.

When KCCA lost 4-0 to Kitara on Saturday, only one thing was to happen – the departure of the coach. This time not through the small gate.

According to records, their heaviest defeat before that in the league was in 1992 when Villa molested KCCA 5-0 with Magid Musisi (RIP) scoring four.

Coach Barnabas Mwesige resigned after the game with Tom Lwanga taking over on an interim basis. It’s clear Mubiru had to go. KCCA have not won the league since 2019.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday at Lugogo

KCCA vs. Bul, 7pm

Mubiru managerial career

2012–2013: Proline FC

2014–2015: KCCA

2016: Vipers

2016–2022: Police

2019: Uganda Cranes (assistant)

2021: Uganda (caretaker)

2022–2023: Mbeya City