Mubiru prays for  patience at Police

Imagine Police running out of teargas at the start of a protest. That is the damning quagmire Police coach Abdallah Mubiru is engulfed in.

Rooted at the bottom of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with no points in four matches and a wounded Express visiting the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium this afternoon, the gaffer can only hope.

Beleagured Police, winners in 2005, are restless on and off the pitch – and Mubiru feels every pinch.

“On the pitch we are confident of overturning the current situation even though we have other off-field issues. There was an improvement in the performance against Villa and once the performances are good the results start coming,” Mubiru said.

The current predicament is not a new to Police that tend to raise their game when the reported salary arrears issue is addressed.

“We usually make slow starts because when you look at the kind of players we have they are either joining us after having little playing time at their previous clubs.Others are inexperienced so it takes time for the team to gel,” Mubiru added.

He expects to have forward Johnson Odong and skipper Tonny Mawejje back in the fold as he takes on Wasswa Bbosa’s Express that has won once in four outings and sit 10th on the log with four points.

Mugume comes of age for KCCA

Rejected at Vipers and reinvigorating himself on-loan at Police, midfielder Ashraf Mugume has become the engine that drives the KCCA well oiled machine.

The box-to-box midfield gem has scored twice as Morley Byekwaso’s team cruised to maximum points in the first four matches.

As the redhot table leaders visit struggling Soltilo Bright Stars – 15th and yet to win in three matches – at Kavumba, Mugume reflects on what drives him.

“I have improved as a player but I’m glad as a team we are adjusting to the coach’s character,” he told Daily Monitor.

“We still create many chances but don’t put them away and that is what we have been working on in training.”

Mugume believes the 13-time league champions can win the title if they keep the rythm.

“Our strategy is to look at our matches and not care about what the rest of the competitors do,” he said

“My form has been inspired by the desire to keep the starting slot because it is so competitive.I want to be a better player than I was last season.”