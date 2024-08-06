Mubiru vows to turn tide against bogey Kitara

As the clock ticks down to the crucial Fufa Super Eight return leg on Tuesday, it is a real make or break moment for KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru and his team.

With the first leg 1-0 loss casting a long shadow, they face an uphill battle to overturn the deficit and ignite a spark of hope among frustrated fans.

Even if it's just the league curtain-raiser, the pressure is already on, and every move counts in this high-stakes showdown at MTN Omondi-Stadium Lugogo.

"I want to make it clear to our fans that is still re-season and we are trying out various formations and the players getting to know each other, " Mubiru revealed.

On Saturday, his team controlled majority of the ball possession but couldn't stop pacy forward Denis Omedi from netting for Kitara.

In the first leg, the club’s hopes were dashed by a series of missed scoring opportunities, leaving them to rue their inability to convert chances into goals.

The absence of a reliable striker has been a persistent issue, compounding their struggles and making their task of overturning the deficit even more daunting.

To compound matters for the Kasasiro boys, rookie forward Abu Mayanja is ruled out with an injury as are midfielder Ashraf Mugume and defender Harunah Lukwago.

"I'm happy that the new players are acclimatizing. We are trying everything to see that we find the back of the net. There so something we are trying to cook, " Mubiru said.

He added; "We respect the tournament and we are going to give our best to overturn the first leg results. We have the capacity to get victory over Kitara. We have the team that can still do the job."

Kitara adds more firepower

Adding to the challenge, Brian Ssenyondo's Royals have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of creative midfielder Ivan Sserubiri and left back Douglas Oworyith, significantly enhancing their squad depth.

As Kitara prepare for their own Car Conderation Cup fixture with Al Hilal-Benghazi on August 16, they are not expected to lower the guard against KCCA, a side they no longer fear.

Because, Vipers close

In the other game of the day, Vipers and Nec, that played to a goalless draw in their first encounter at Kitende are set to expected to challenge their critics with a renewed focus on performance.

Both sides are eager to demonstrate their improved form, with much reliance placed on their recent transfer signings to make a significant impact.