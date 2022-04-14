Mubs petition Fufa over 'unfair' treatment

The customary counteraccusations in the national beach soccer league are emerging again as it draws to the final stage.

Three-time winners Mubs have apparently petitioned Fufa over what they deem as 'sabotage' by the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) and seek haste redress before the penultimate round kicks off next weekend.

Charles Ayeikho's Mubs are second in Hurikken Group with 12 points from six matches and face a real threat from third-placed Mutoola Beach that have nine points with a game less.

Buganda Royal lead the group with 15 points from six matches.

"There is a strategic plot to fail us through the group since they only consider the two best teams. The organising officials almost robbed us of our victory over Buganda Royal over the weekend at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru and continue to haunt us in every endeavour we take," a Mubs official told Daily Monitor, preferring his name to be left out.

They believe that it could be because their head coach Ayeikho turned down a national team (Sand Cranes) fitness coaching task last year which he branded 'demeaning'.

In their petition, Mubs demands that Buganda Royal coach Tony Ssebagala be dropped from his contradictory role as organising secretary to have impartiality.

"The main referee Bazilio Kawagga and recording officer Medi Ssenteza seemed to have a plot to fail us from getting maximum points.We were only saved by the presence of experienced Fifa official Ivan Bayige who gave testimony that indeed we had won 7-5 not drawn 5-5 as first indicated," the distraught official added. UBSA was yet to respond to the complaint by press time.

On April 24 at Njeru, Mubs take on Mutoola Beach that trounced them in the first round in Mukono in what is billed as the 'group decider'.

In the Monsoon Group, holders St Lawrence University (SLAU) are home and dry, having amassed 18 points from six matches.