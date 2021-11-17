MUBS toast to double triumph after Beach Super Cup win

 Makerere University Business School players who helped the team to the overall title at the Kenya Woodball Open in Nairobi.

By  George Katongole

Makerere University Business School (Mubs) were in party mood as they toasted Beach Soccer Super Cup and Kenya Open Woodball Championship success over the weekend.
Mubs won the inaugural national Beach Soccer Super Cup at Mutoola Beach edging past St Lawrence University in a tense penalty shootout.
The successful teams were hosted to a victory party by university Principal Prof Wasswa Balunywa.
Mubs, who finished third in the previous season, won 3-2 in post-match penalties after a 3-all draw in regulation time. The Super Cup is a precursor to the Super League which kicks off on November 21.

