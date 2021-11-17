MUBS toast to double triumph after Beach Super Cup win

Makerere University Business School (Mubs) were in party mood as they toasted Beach Soccer Super Cup and Kenya Open Woodball Championship success over the weekend.

Mubs won the inaugural national Beach Soccer Super Cup at Mutoola Beach edging past St Lawrence University in a tense penalty shootout.

The successful teams were hosted to a victory party by university Principal Prof Wasswa Balunywa.

Mubs, who finished third in the previous season, won 3-2 in post-match penalties after a 3-all draw in regulation time. The Super Cup is a precursor to the Super League which kicks off on November 21.

Skipper Davis Kasujja, Baker Lukooya and Swalleh Ssimbwa shone in the Super Cup on a tense day that saw them brush aside Buganda Royal University 6-4 in the semifinals.

Mubs sports administrator Adam Kato said: “It is a young team full of improvers. Our ambition is to build on this success for

Kato added that they are planning to participate in the Malindi Clubs Championship at the end of November to prepare for the forthcoming season.

Woodball gold race

After what was a productive outing for Uganda in the fifth edition of the Kenya Open at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Mubs ended the competition on a high note by emerging overall champions.

The indomitable Ndejje quadruple of Joan Mukoova, Joyce Nalubega, Christine Birungi and Martha Kisakye dominated the women series while MUBS came to life through the doubles and men’s events.

It was their debut at the stage after assembling a capable team that scooped seven medals including a 1-2-3 finish in men’s doubles to emerge overall champions. Kenyatta University and Ndejje finished second and third respectively.

“We were very proud of our players. We fought really hard,” head coach Julius Agaba said after the triumph.

The ambitions set by Mubs to send a full team to Kenya will certainly make others sit up and notice, if they haven’t already, that the Nakawa-based institution should rightly be considered genuine contenders.